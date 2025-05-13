Dr. Sarah Bania-Dobyns Joins Health Equity Consulting (HEC) Group As Director Of Research And Innovation

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Health Equity Consulting (HEC) Group proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Sarah Bania-Dobyns as the new Director of Research and Innovation. In this key leadership role, Dr. Bania-Dobyns will spearhead HEC's research initiatives, drive innovation across health equity projects, and strengthen strategic partnerships that improve population health outcomes and advance social justice.“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Dr. Bania-Dobyns to our leadership team,” said Dr. Whitney Perkins Witt , President and CEO of HEC Group.“Sarah brings not only deep expertise in mixed research methods and human-centered design but also a rare ability to translate complex research findings into actionable strategies. Her leadership will be critical as we continue developing groundbreaking solutions that address health inequities and improve the lives of those in underserved communities.”Dr. Bania-Dobyns brings more than a decade of experience leading cross-sector research initiatives in healthcare, higher education, workforce development, and small business innovation. She is an expert in research methods in the social sciences, with a proven track record of conducting design research to meet users' needs in research-based product development in health and wellness. Her dynamic leadership style empowers teams to cultivate new skills and foster strong, collaborative partnerships.“I am honored and excited to join the incredible team at HEC Group,” said Dr. Bania-Dobyns.“With the growing urgency to address social determinants of health and systemic inequities, I look forward to working with our partners and communities to design innovative, evidence-based solutions that create meaningful, lasting impact.”Throughout her career, Dr. Bania-Dobyns has successfully managed complex projects for organizations in higher education, healthcare and natural sciences, and small businesses, including healthcare organizations focused on value-based care and medical-dental integration. She has also served as a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Panel Reviewer for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and is an active member of the Institutional Review Board for the Oregon Research Institute.In her new role, Dr. Bania-Dobyns will lead HEC's expanding research portfolio and help oversee the development of digital platforms that advance health equity. She will develop long-term research and innovation strategies aligned with HEC's mission, secure funding to support new initiatives, and cultivate partnerships with industry leaders, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations. Her work will focus on identifying and assessing emerging opportunities, driving the adoption of innovative technologies and solutions, and designing evaluation plans to ensure HEC's programs and products are effective, sustainable, and deliver measurable results.For more information about The Health Equity Consulting Group, please visit or contact ....About The Health Equity Consulting (HEC) GroupHealth Equity Consulting (HEC) Group is a mission-driven, women-owned business committed to creating healthier and more equitable communities. HEC Group works with organizations across healthcare, public health, and social services to develop practical, research-based solutions that help people get the care and support they need. By using data, listening to community voices, and building strong partnerships, HEC focuses on addressing the factors that impact people's health-like housing, food access, education, and jobs-and making sure everyone has a fair opportunity to live a healthy life.

