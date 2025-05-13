Copeland's Of Jacksonville Announces Biggest Mother's Day Celebration In Restaurant History

Copeland's of Jacksonville invites families to join its largest Mother's Day celebration yet, featuring special brunch offerings, signature cocktails, and more.

- Al Copeland, Owner

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mother's Day is a time to honor the women who give so much, and this year, Copeland's of Jacksonville is doing just that-on the grandest scale in its history. The restaurant proudly announces its biggest Mother's Day celebration ever, inviting families across Northeast Florida to enjoy a day filled with brunch, bubbles, and unforgettable hospitality.

An Elevated Mother's Day Experience

Set for Sunday, May 12, the celebration will feature Copeland's signature New Orleans cuisine, enhanced brunch offerings, and festive touches throughout the day. Moms and their families can expect an atmosphere filled with appreciation for moms everywhere.

A Word From the Owner

"We're pulling out all the stops to give moms the experience they deserve. This will be our biggest and most memorable Mother's Day yet," said Al Copeland, Owner of Copeland's of Jacksonville.

About Copeland's of Jacksonville

Known for its vibrant ambiance and Southern hospitality, Copeland's of Jacksonville offers a warm and welcoming space to make Mother's Day truly special. Guests can reserve seating in the main dining room or the new climate-controlled outdoor patio, ensuring every family has a comfortable place to celebrate.

The event will be held at 4310 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216 , with reservations strongly recommended.

Al Copeland

Copeland's of Jacksonville

+1 (904) 998-4414

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.