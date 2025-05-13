IBTA Investigated For Securities Fraud Violations - Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights - IBTA

MENAFN - PR Newswire)The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Ibotta reported its financial reports for the second quarter of 2024 on August 13, 2024. The Company reported a net loss of $34 million caused by a doubling of operating expenses. The Company also provided a third quarter revenue forecast beneath analyst estimates. Based on this news, shares of Ibotta fell sharply on the next day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate .

