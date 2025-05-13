10 Korean STEM Fellows Engage With UAE National Experts On Future Cooperation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– South Korea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) brought together their next-generation leaders to explore future cooperation in science, technology, innovation, and sustainability.

A special exchange event was held at the Emirates Foundation in Abu Dhabi, hosted by the Korea Foundation (KF). The event featured participants from the KF Global Fellows program and the UAE government's National Experts Program (NEP), marking the first formal engagement between rising STEM leaders from both countries.

The gathering served as a platform for in-depth dialogue on shared national goals, including sustainability through innovation, the future of energy, talent mobility, and cross-border policy collaboration.

The UAE's NEP cultivates strategic planning and innovation capabilities among mid-career professionals across government sectors. Similarly, the KF Global Fellows program aims to strengthen Korea's global leadership in STEM by providing international exposure to outstanding young professionals. Both programs share a mission: to equip future leaders with the tools to address global challenges and forge meaningful partnerships.

The 10 fellows include Minsang Yu (CSO of AUTONOMOUS A2Z), Daewon Yoon (Researcher at Samsung Electronics), Keehoon Kang (Professor at Seoul National Univ.), Keungoui Kim (Professor at Yonsei Univ.), Sunghak Park (Professor at Sungkyunkwan Univ.), Jongho Won (Professor at Dankook Univ.), Jungwoo Kim (Researcher at KIST), Jeehye Min (Researcher at STEPI), Sungil Yun (Researcher at KITECH), and Wona Lee (Researcher at NIGT).

Following their UAE visit, the fellows will continue to Vietnam and Singapore to engage with leading scientific institutions including the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, Nanyang Technological University (NTU), and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR).

The delegation is accompanied by two senior mentors: Dr. Wonsoo Kim, former United Nations Under-Secretary-General and current Director of the Future Civilization Institute at Kyung Hee University; and Professor Hwasoo Yeo of KAIST's Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering. Dr. Kim noted,“Addressing global challenges like climate change and AI transformation requires transnational solidarity. This exchange reflects our joint commitment to preparing the next generation of global leaders.”

The Korean Foundation will continue to expand the Global Fellows program, promoting STEM-based policy cooperation, international joint research, and startup partnerships-solidifying South Korea's position as a global leader in science and technology.