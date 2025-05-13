Dundee Corporation Delivers On Strategy With Strong Q1 Execution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “ The first quarter of 2025 was an important step forward for us – a period where we continued to execute on our long-term strategy and strengthen the business for the future, ” said Jonathan Goodman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dundee Corporation.“We've been steadily working to simplify our portfolio, reduce leverage, and sharpen our focus on our core mining strategy. This quarter, we delivered on that plan. In February, we announced the pending sale of our interest in Android Industries to a strategic buyer – a transaction that once closed, will mark a significant milestone in our efforts to simplify the business and recycle capital into our core mining strategy. We also realized proceeds from the sale of G Mining Ventures, which we received in connection with G Mining's acquisition of Reunion Gold last year. This outcome is a clear example of our approach in action: identifying high-quality assets early, backing strong teams, and exiting when value has been crystallized. The monetization of our original investment in Reunion, realized through the sale of G Mining Ventures shares, allowed us to fully repay our corporate loan facility. As a result, we ended the quarter with no debt at the parent level – a key strategic achievement that enhances our financial flexibility going forward.” “Against a backdrop of rising gold prices, solid mining equity performance, and heightened macro uncertainty, we saw a timely opportunity to increase our exposure to high conviction investments. We participated in Magna Mining's convertible debenture to support the integration of a producing copper-nickel-PGM asset in Sudbury. We also initiated a new position in Revival Gold through a strategic placement. Revival is advancing a portfolio of gold projects in the U.S. with scale, quality, and potential – and we are excited to support their progress as a new partner. Each of these investments reflects the kinds of assets and teams we want to align with: technically strong, well-managed, and positioned to deliver meaningful long-term value.” Mr. Goodman concluded:“We ended the quarter with a strong cash position, no parent-level debt, and a royalty that will deliver cash flow to Dundee in the second half of 2025. We are operating from a position of strength and focus. We are proud of what we have accomplished this quarter and remain energized by the opportunity ahead. None of this progress would be possible without the dedication, focus, and sharp execution of our team – they continue to be the driving force behind everything we achieve.” FIRST QUARTER 202 5 RESULTS

The Corporation sold its remaining 2.9 million shares of G Mining Ventures Corp. (“G Mining”) for net proceeds of $45.3 million, after registering an additional $14.2 million investment gain during the quarter.



In February, Dundee repaid the remaining $5.0 million of loan principal outstanding with Earlston Investments Corp.



In February, Dundee announced the sale of its interest in Android Industries, LLC (“Android”) for cash proceeds of approximately $24.5 million at closing, with additional proceeds payable contingent upon the release of all escrows. The transaction is now expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and obtaining necessary regulatory approvals.



Reported net income from all portfolio investments for the first quarter of 2025 of $28.1 million (2024 – $12.6 million). Other than G Mining, the key drivers of performance during the quarter included investment gains of $4.5 million and $3.8 million in the Corporation's investments in Ausgold Limited and Greenheart Gold Inc., respectively.



Reported consolidated general and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2025 of $4.5 million (2024 – $4.1 million).

Reported net earnings attributable to owners of the Corporation for the first quarter of 2025 of $24.5 million (2024 – $7.2 million), or earnings per share on a diluted basis of $0.25 (2024 – $0.07 per share).

SEGMENTED FINANCIAL RESULTS Mining Investments In the first quarter of 2025, the Corporation reported net earnings before taxes from the mining investments segment of $29.8 million (2024 – $9.3 million). Drivers of performance are described in the highlights above. The share of income from equity accounted mining investments during the first quarter of 2025 was $0.2 million (2024 – loss of $0.5 million). Corporate and others The Corporation reported a pre-tax loss from the corporate and others segment, including non-core subsidiaries, of $4.1 million (2024 – $0.4 million) during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The fair value of non-mining portfolio investments in the corporate and others segment decreased by $1.4 million (2024 – increased by $2.8 million) during the first quarter of the current year and was driven almost exclusively by the investment revaluation of Dundee's ownership in TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd., owing to an increase to the discount rate used to value this investment at March 31, 2025. During the same period, the segment's non-mining equity accounted investments reported pre-tax earnings of $0.03 million (2024 – $0.1 million). Also, the segment's subsidiaries reported pre-tax losses of $0.1 million (2024 – $0.6 million). Mining Services During the first quarter of 2025, the mining services segment, comprised of the Corporation's 78%-owned subsidiary, Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc., reported a pre-tax loss of $1.7 million (2024 – $1.2 million). SH AREHOLDERS' EQUITY ON A PER SHARE BASIS

Carrying value as at March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Mining Investments Portfolio investments $ 93,649 $ 95,490 Equity accounted investments 31,273 30,013 Royalty 18,921 18,921 143,843 144,424 Corporate and Others Corporate 64,253 32,976 Portfolio investments ‒ other 68,721 70,495 Equity accounted investments ‒ other - 30,240 Real estate joint ventures 2,291 2,364 Subsidiaries (106 ) 3,403 Equity accounted investments ‒ Held-for-Sale 30,414 - 165,573 139,478 Mining Services Subsidiaries (535 ) (208 ) (535 ) (208 ) SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A SUBORDINATE SHARES AND CLASS B SHARES OF THE CORPORATION $ 308,881 $ 283,694 Number of shares of the Corporation issued and outstanding: Class A Subordinate Shares 86,305,197 86,269,735 Class B Shares 3,114,491 3,114,491 Total number of shares issued and outstanding 89,419,688 89,384,226 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY ON A PER SHARE BASIS $ 3.45 $ 3.17

