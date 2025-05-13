Total Energy Services Inc. Reports On Voting From The Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
|Matter Voted Upon
| Outcome
of Vote
| Votes
For
| Votes
Withheld
|1.
| The election of the following nominees as directors
of the Company for the ensuing year or until their
successors are elected or appointed:
|George Chow
|Passed
| 23,566,942
(99.6%)
| 92,715
(0.4%)
|Glenn Dagenais
|Passed
| 23,434,702
(99.1%)
| 224,955
(0.9%)
|Daniel Halyk
|Passed
| 23,619,795
(99.8%)
| 39,862
(0.2%)
|Jessica Kirstine
|Passed
| 23,436,823
(99.1%)
| 222,834
(0.9%)
|Tim McMillan
|Passed
| 23,605,915
(99.8%)
| 53,742
(0.2%)
|Ken Mullen
|Passed
| 20,601,943
(87.1%)
| 3,057,714
(12.9%)
|2.
| The appointment of MNP LLP as auditors
of the Company to hold office until the close
of the next annual meeting of shareholders.
| Passed
| 25,144,350
(99.7%)
| 64,883
(0.3%)
Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and services to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.
For further information, please contact Jeremy Busch-Howell, Vice-President, Legal, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at (403) 216-3939 or by e-mail at: ... or visit our website at: .
