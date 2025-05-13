Total Energy Services Inc. Reports On Voting From The Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the“Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces that the following matters were voted upon at the Company's annual meeting of Shareholders on May 13, 2025 (the“Meeting”). A total of 25,209,233 common shares, representing 66.3% of Total Energy's issued and outstanding shares as at the Record Date for the Meeting, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.



Matter Voted Upon Outcome

of Vote Votes

For Votes

Withheld 1. The election of the following nominees as directors

of the Company for the ensuing year or until their

successors are elected or appointed: George Chow Passed 23,566,942

(99.6%)

92,715

(0.4%)

Glenn Dagenais Passed 23,434,702

(99.1%)

224,955

(0.9%)

Daniel Halyk Passed 23,619,795

(99.8%)

39,862

(0.2%)

Jessica Kirstine Passed 23,436,823

(99.1%)

222,834

(0.9%)

Tim McMillan Passed 23,605,915

(99.8%)

53,742

(0.2%)

Ken Mullen Passed 20,601,943

(87.1%)

3,057,714

(12.9%)

2. The appointment of MNP LLP as auditors

of the Company to hold office until the close

of the next annual meeting of shareholders. Passed

25,144,350

(99.7%) 64,883

(0.3%)



Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and services to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Jeremy Busch-Howell, Vice-President, Legal, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at (403) 216-3939 or by e-mail at: ... or visit our website at: .