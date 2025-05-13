Tidelli Outdoor Living Unveils The Pentagramma Collection By Francesco Maccapani Missoni

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Introducing the Pentagramma Collection: A Fusion of Italian Design and Brazilian Craftsmanship

Newport Beach, CA, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidelli Outdoor Living, a leader in luxury outdoor furniture, proudly announces the launch of the Pentagramma Collection, a collaboration with renowned Italian designer Francesco Maccapani Missoni. This new collection exemplifies the perfect blend of Italian design flair and Brazilian artisanal craftsmanship, offering a unique addition to Tidelli's esteemed lineup of outdoor living solutions.









The Pentagramma Collection is a testament to Tidelli's commitment to innovation and design excellence. Each piece in the collection is meticulously crafted in Tidelli's Salvador, Brazil, manufacturing facility, utilizing premium materials such as nautical rope, aluminum, and innovative fabrics. The collection's distinctive aesthetic is characterized by vibrant colors and bold patterns, reflecting Missoni's signature style and Tidelli's dedication to creating functional yet artistic outdoor spaces.

"The collaboration with Francesco Maccapani Missoni is a significant milestone for Tidelli," said Gian Mandelli, managing partner of Tidelli Outdoor Living. "His unique approach to color and design aligns perfectly with our vision of transforming outdoor spaces into vibrant retreats. We are thrilled to bring this collection to our discerning clientele."

To celebrate the launch, Francesco Maccapani Missoni will talk in two exclusive events at Tidelli's SoCal showrooms. These events will feature a talk titled "The Art of Combining Colors," where attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the designer and explore the inspiration behind the Pentagramma Collection.

The first event will take place on Wednesday, May 21st, at 6 pm in Orange County. Interested individuals can register for the event here .

The second event is scheduled for Friday, May 23rd, at 6 pm in Palm Desert. Registration for this event is available here .

Tidelli Outdoor Living continues to redefine outdoor luxury by offering collections that celebrate the art of outdoor living. The Pentagramma Collection is a reflection of the brand's dedication to quality, design, and sustainability, ensuring that each piece is not only beautiful but also built to withstand various climates.









About Tidelli Outdoor Living

Tidelli Outdoor Living is a Brazilian luxury furniture brand renowned for its handcrafted, design-forward outdoor collections. With over 35 years of experience, the family-owned business has become a global leader in outdoor living, offering a diverse range of customizable pieces that blend artisanal craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics. Each piece is meticulously crafted in the company's Salvador, Brazil, manufacturing facility using premium materials such as nautical rope, aluminum, wood, and innovative fabrics, ensuring durability and comfort in various climates. Tidelli's commitment to sustainability and social responsibility is evident through initiatives like the Tidelli Institute, which supports local artisans and communities. With flagship stores in the United States, including locations in Miami, Newport Beach, and West Hollywood, Tidelli continues to redefine outdoor luxury by transforming spaces into vibrant, functional retreats that celebrate the art of outdoor living.







