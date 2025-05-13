DDA Partners With Former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Family To Build India's First Major League-Standard Ballpark

DDA Logo

Mr Kanwal Sra, CEO DDA breaks Ground on May 5th for India's 1st Professional Baseball Ballpark

Shri Bharat Singh Kushwah, Hon'ble Member of Parliament throws the ceremonial 1st pitch

Shri Anoop Mishra, Hon'ble Former Cabinet Minister and Member of Parliament breaks Ground on May 5th for India's 1st Professional Baseball Ballpark

Team DDA with DDA leadership and elite guests at DDA's BallPark Ground Breaking Ceremony

This historic partnership marks a bold new era for baseball in India with the groundbreaking of the first MLB-standard ballpark and the ceremonial first pitch.

- Kanwal Sra

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Diamond Dreams Academy (DDA) , a USA based Non-Profit corporation focused on professional baseball development in India, broke ground on India's first-ever Major League Baseball-standard field in a historic event held in Gwalior. This groundbreaking ceremony marked the official beginning of construction of a stadium that aspires to redefine the landscape of Indian sports.

This milestone project, being built in partnership with IPS Group of Colleges, sets the foundation for hosting world-class baseball events in India. With the layout and dimensions mirroring the iconic New York Mets Stadium“Citi Field” - 335 ft to left field, 408 ft to centre, and 330 ft to right field - this ballpark meets full MLB specifications and will serve as a beacon for the future of Indian professional baseball. With over 500,000 square feet of space and ample parking, the venue will be equipped to serve as a year-round destination specializing in hosting world-class events both inside and outside the ballpark. IPS College already boasts a world class sporting facility encompassing a multi-Gym facility with a Strength Training Zone, a well-equipped Machine zone as well as a fully staffed physiotherapy rehab centre.

Thanks to the partnership and commitment of its partners in India, DDA now has the infrastructure to develop elite baseball athletes and grow a sustainable sporting culture from grassroots to pro.

The May 5 event began with a traditional puja ceremony, coconut-breaking ritual, and breaking of the ground, symbolizing the start of construction. This was followed by the inaugural 1st pitch on the ground by Shri Bharat Singh Kushwah, Member of Indian Parliament, making this field the first MLB-standard ballpark in Asia to host a ceremonial first pitch.

“Indian Baseball has a home now. We are building a field of dreams,” said Kanwal Sra, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of DDA.“This is the first professional baseball field with 7,000 seating capacity in India, nestled in a valley among mountains. This ballpark will offer an experience akin to a pro U.S. stadium - a place where grandfather, father, and son can come watch baseball together.”

Kanwal Sra thanked and congratulated the family of the former Prime Minister late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, whose legacy and belief in India's youth continues to grow DDA's mission. Shri Anoop Mishra ji, former Member of Indian Parliament as well as Centre Cabinet Minister and nephew of Vajpayee ji, along with grandson Ashwini Mishra, granddaughter Ashmita Sharma as well as Karan Sharma, were instrumental in bringing this historical partnership to life and have been deeply involved in championing the cause of sports development especially baseball in the region.

Shri Anoop Mishra, Hon'ble Former Cabinet Minister and Member of Parliament, said: "The British brought cricket to India, and now, DDA from the USA has brought baseball to India. We are excited for what is to come and extend full support and commitment in building this iconic professional baseball stadium in India!”

Shri Bharat Singh Kushwah, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, added: "I will do whatever I can to support DDA and its initiative of elevating baseball from the grassroots level in India. I will speak in the Parliament to support sports and DDA's vision for baseball in India.”

“Today, as we throw the ceremonial first pitch at this groundbreaking ceremony, we become the only ballpark in Asia that meets MLB standards,” said Deepesh Solanki, Head of Baseball Operations, India.“From the silver screen to India's fields of dreams, my journey with Million Dollar Arm taught me that talent knows no boundaries. At DDA, we transform potential into purpose, equipping every player with elite training and unwavering belief to make Indian baseball a global triumph.”

Shri Arvind Saxena, Inspector General of Police, Gwalior, said: "Good athletes and their discipline help them succeed in every aspect of life especially as first responders. DDA is building a future for Indian youth.”

Dr Arun Kumar Tyagi, Director of IPS college said,“This institution has always given equal importance to extracurricular activities by not only investing in world class sports facilities but also arranging various National and International sports events. We are now looking forward to making IPS the epi centre for professional baseball in India.”

The ballpark is also being designed to include NCAA guidelines and will rival top U.S. university fields such as Tennessee's Lindsey Nelson Stadium, Vanderbilt's Hawkins Field, and Arizona's Arizona Stadium.

The event also featured heartfelt speeches from DDA's global partners who joined the event virtually:

. Melissa Seigler, Founder and CEO, Stashlete – DDA's Fundraising Partner

. Stan Exeter, Head Coach, DDA USA

. Kapil Rathi, Founder and CEO, GameRun – DDA's AI & Performance Intelligence Partner

These official DDA partners echoed a shared passion for baseball's transformative potential and voiced their commitment to supporting DDA's vision of building a sustainable, grassroots-to-professional baseball ecosystem in India. Their remarks celebrated the role of infrastructure, technology, mentorship, and global access in unlocking India's baseball potential.

In his keynote address, Mr. Sra emphasized DDA's mission to cultivate character, discipline, and opportunity among India's youth through baseball. He reaffirmed DDA's bold vision - to see India win Olympic gold in baseball, powered by talent nurtured through DDA's expansive programs and professional-grade infrastructure.

With a growing network of international coaches, including former MLB professionals, DDA is setting new standards for baseball development in India. The new Gwalior ballpark is just the beginning of a national expansion plan aimed at empowering talent from villages to metros.

