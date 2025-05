International Paper Declares Quarterly Dividend

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP ; LSE: IPC) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share for the period from April 1, 2025, to June 30, 2025, inclusive, on the common stock, par value $1.00, of the Company, payable on June 13, 2025, to holders of record at the close of business on May 23, 2025.

Today, the Company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share for the period from April 1, 2025, to June 30, 2025, inclusive, on the cumulative $4.00 preferred stock of the Company, payable on June 13, 2025, to holders of record at the close of business on May 23, 2025.

International Paper (NYSE: IP; LSE: IPC) is the global leader in sustainable packaging solutions. With company headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) headquarters in London, UK, we employ more than 65,000 team members and serve customers around the world with operations in more than 30 countries. Together with our customers, we make the world safer and more productive, one sustainable packaging solution at a time. Net sales for 2024 were $18.6 billion. In 2025, International Paper acquired DS Smith creating an industry leader focused on the attractive and growing North American and EMEA regions. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.

