Meet Mienne: Skincare For Everyday Eroticism

Mienne formulas are erotic recipes that ask, "If skincare can turn you on, what else can?" The collection features nurturing actives like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, as well as traditional aphrodisiacs maca, ginger, and ashwagandha. Each is kept in uniquely beautiful vessels that embody design and luxury.

To bring their vision of a more erotic world to life, Mienne's launch revolves around their Muses. A Mienne Muse embodies the brand's ethos of composure, confidence, and liberated sensuality. Muses freely express their desire, inspiring to deepen and redefine their relationship to inner and outer worlds. This collective of visionary women including actress, model, media personality Julia Fox, dancer and choreographer Parris Goebel, and singer, dancer, and model Lourdes "Lola" Leon.

The Collection: Intimacy Redefined

The highlight of Mienne's launch is the Sex Serum . Infused with aphrodisiacs, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid, it nourishes and hydrates intimate skin and layers to ease friction and stimulate pleasure. A travel size is also available for intimacy on the go. The rest of the collection touches various moments throughout someone's day, spanning different kinds of intimacy and connection:



Body Crème : smooths and firms, leaving skin glowing with an oil-like finish*

Body Wash : a botanical-infused cleanser with a lush, fragrant lather*

Bar Soap : triple-milled french soap for a luxurious softness*

Body Serum : nourishes and soothes from head to toe

Hand Crème : a rich moisturizer for both the hands and senses*

Massage Candle: casts a seductive aroma before melting into a fragranced massage oil* Mienne Mints : ensures freshness, confidence, and a lasting impression

*Two scent profiles: Fleurir (floral gourmand) and Incendier (smokey woods)

About Mienne

Mienne creates skincare formulas for everyday eroticism. Their "objects of desire" nourish skin and awaken the senses with natural activities and aphrodisiacs. When layered onto daily routines, Mienne's debut collection inspires deeper connections and an expanded sense of pleasure-an invitation to slow down, shift the scene, and see the world turned on.

For more information about Mienne and to shop our collection, visit mienne or follow us on social @houseofmienne.

