The Stork Foundation Announces Third Annual Brunch For Hope Event: Supporting Infertility Awareness And Grants For IVF

CHICAGO, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stork Foundation for Infertility, a non-profit offering financial aid to those facing infertility challenges with limited resources, is excited to announce its annual Brunch for Hope , a heartwarming event dedicated to raising funds and spreading awareness about infertility. The event will take place on Sunday, May 18, 2025 , at the historic Revel Motor Row in Chicago, Illinois .

The Brunch for Hope will feature a VIP sparkling welcome at 10:30 AM , followed by a delicious brunch and an engaging program beginning at 11:00 AM . Attendees will enjoy a day filled with inspiration, hope, and connection, all while supporting a meaningful cause. Funds raised during the event will directly benefit the Stork Foundation's fertility grant program, which helps individuals and families struggling with the financial burden of infertility treatments.

Elizabeth Carr, the first baby born through IVF in the United States, will be a featured guest speaker at the event. "Infertility is a deeply personal and often isolating journey. Events like Brunch for Hope remind us that no one has to face it alone. Together, we can foster understanding, provide support, and create opportunities for families to grow," she said.

Meredith Weber, President of the Stork Foundation said, "The Brunch for Hope is more than just an event-it's a movement. It's about bringing people together to create a community of support and understanding. Every ticket purchased and every donation made helps us change lives and bring hope to those facing infertility."

Tickets for the event are now available for purchase online. General Admission tickets are priced at $75 , while VIP tickets, which include exclusive benefits, are available for $125 .

To purchase tickets or learn more about the event, visit the official event page at .

Generous sponsors this year include Pinnacle Fertility (Institute for Human Reproduction), The Molo Family, Blue Owl, Morgan Stanley, Advocate, mockingbird, kindbody, Bridge Therapy, Pannos Law and CK Supply.

About The Stork Foundation

The Stork Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit committed to bringing awareness to infertility by providing hope and opportunity to individuals or families struggling with infertility and fighting for their dream of parenthood. The Stork Foundation provides financial assistance to low-resource individuals who require costly medical infertility treatments that would otherwise be out of financial reach.

The Foundation has awarded 36 grants , totaling over $360,000 to individuals seeking financial assistance for infertility treatments. Established in 2020, 16 Stork Babies have been born and more are expected early 2025.

Media Contact:

Julie Ferguson

JFPRMediaGroup

[email protected]

(312) 385-0098

SOURCE The Stork Foundation

