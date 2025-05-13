K-Bro Announces Transformative Acquisition Of U.K.-Based Star Mayan For £107 Million (C$199 Million) And Concurrent C$70 Million Subscription Receipt Offering
|Date:
|Tuesday, May 13, 2025
|Time:
|4:45pm Eastern Time (2:45pm Mountain Time)
|Call:
| 1-437-900-0527 (Toronto)
1-888-510-2154 (Canada and USA)
To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at to receive an instant automated call back.
A replay of the call will be available until May 20, 2025 at 1-888 660 6345 (entry code: 28647#).
The first quarter analyst call originally scheduled for Thursday, May 15, 2025 has been cancelled.
DESCRIPTION OF K-BRO
K-Bro is the largest owner and operator of laundry and linen processing facilities in Canada. K-Bro provides a comprehensive range of general linen and operating room linen processing, management and distribution services to healthcare institutions, hotels and other commercial accounts. K-Bro currently operates eleven processing facilities in eight Canadian cities: Québec City, Montréal, Toronto, Regina, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and Victoria.
Fishers was established in 1900 and is an operator of laundry and linen processing facilities in Scotland, providing linen rental, workwear hire and cleanroom garment services to the hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing and pharmaceutical sectors. Fishers' client base includes major hotel chains and prestigious venues across Scotland and the North East of England. The company operates five sites in Scotland and the North East of England with facilities in Cupar, Perth, Newcastle, Livingston and Coatbridge.
Shortridge has operated as a family run business since the 1990s and is based in Cumbria, with plants in Workington, Dumfries and a distribution depot in Darlington. It specializes in providing high quality laundry services to local independent hospitality businesses, including hotels, B&Bs, self-catering units and restaurants.
Additional information regarding the Corporation including required securities filings are available on our website at and through SEDAR+ at
DESCRIPTION OF STAR MAYAN
Star Mayan is an investment and holding company which owns 100% interests in three operating businesses: Synergy, Grosvenor and AeroServe. Star Mayan is a leading commercial laundry business in England, serving the healthcare and hospitality markets. Typical services offered include processing, management and distribution of healthcare and hospitality linens, including sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns and other linen. Star Mayan has seven operating facilities strategically located across England: Bermondsey, Derby, Dunstable, Sheffield, Slough (2), and St. Helens, in addition to a distribution depot in Manchester.
NON-IFRS MEASURES
This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS financial measures that are not recognized measures under International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“ IFRS ”) and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore considered non-GAAP measures. These measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS financial measures by providing further understanding of the Corporation's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures disclosed in this press release include“Adjusted EBITDA”,“EBITDA” and“Adjusted Net Earnings” which are defined as follows:
EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) comprises revenues less operating costs before financing costs, capital asset and intangible asset amortization, and income taxes. EBITDA is a sub-total presented within the statement of earnings in accordance with the amendments made to IAS 1 which became effective January 1, 2016. EBITDA is not considered an alternative to net earnings in measuring K-Bro's performance. EBITDA should not be used as an exclusive measure of cash flow since it does not account for the impact of working capital changes, capital expenditures, debt changes and other sources and uses of cash, which are disclosed in the consolidated statements of cash flows.
Adjusted EBITDA is a measure which has been reported in order to assist in the comparison of historical EBITDA to current results.“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as EBITDA (defined above) with the exclusion of certain material items that are unusual in nature, infrequently occurring or not considered part of our core operations. This includes transaction costs, structural finance costs, transition and integration costs, restructuring costs, gains/losses on settlement of contingent consideration and any other non-recurring transactions. The Corporation believes this non-GAAP definition provides more meaningful reflections of normalized financial performance from operations and will enhance period-over-period comparability.
Adjusted Net Earnings is a non-GAAP measure defined to exclude certain amounts which management does not consider indicative of ongoing operating performance. This includes transaction costs, structural finance costs, transition and integration costs, restructuring costs, gains/losses on settlement of contingent consideration and any other non-recurring transactions. The Corporation believes this non-GAAP definition provides more meaningful reflections of normalized financial performance from operations and will enhance period-over-period comparability.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains forward-looking information that represents internal expectations, estimates or beliefs concerning, among other things, future activities or future operating results and various components thereof. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the Corporation's business strategy, plans and other expectations, beliefs, goals and objectives, including relating to: the Acquisition; the expected closing date of the Acquisition; anticipated benefits arising from the Acquisition, including anticipated synergies and accretive value to the Corporation and its shareholders, increased expansion opportunities and enhanced revenue diversification; the financing of the Acquisition, including statements regarding the Offering, as well as the Corporation's expectations with respect thereto, including the size of the Offering and the completion and timing thereof; the timing of the distribution of the Subscription Receipts pursuant to the Offering and the distribution of Common Shares upon closing of the Acquisition; the effects of the Acquisition on the Corporation's financial and operational outlook and performance following the closing of the Acquisition and the completion of the Offering; the listing on the TSX of the Subscription Receipts and Common Shares issuable pursuant to the terms of the Subscription Receipts, including the Subscription Receipts issuable pursuant to the Over-Allotment Option; and the Corporation's corporate strategy and its financial guidance and outlook. The use of any of the words“anticipate”,“continue”,“expect”,“may”,“will”,“project”,“intend”,“should”,“believe”, and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events are intended to identify forward-looking information. Statements regarding such forward-looking information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.
These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on management's estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Corporation's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Such information is based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Corporation will operate in the future, including expected volumes and revenues from certain contracts, expected impact of labour cost initiatives, expected levels of capital expenditure and ability to achieve goals. In particular, the assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making an estimate set out in the forward-looking information described above include the expectations that: Star Mayan will be successfully integrated into the Corporation's existing business on the timeline currently established by management; the Acquisition will enhance the Corporation's ability to retain and attract new business in the U.K.; the Corporation will be able to achieve the expected cost savings associated with the integration of Star Mayan; the Corporation will be able to retain key employees of Star Mayan in connection with its integration into the Corporation's business; future economic and business conditions and other factors in the U.K. will remain stable and will not materially deteriorate; Star Mayan's business will continue to perform in a manner that is consistent with historical results; the diversity of Star Mayan's revenue sources will remain consistent with historical results; the information (including financial information) provided by Star Mayan to the Corporation during its due diligence for the Acquisition was accurate and complete; and there are no significant undisclosed costs or liabilities associated with the Acquisition.
In evaluating these forward-looking statements, investors should also consider various risk factors, which, if realized, could cause the Corporation's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements, Such risk factors include, but are not limited to risks relating to: the Acquisition, including the ability of the Corporation and the shareholders of Star Mayan to close the Acquisition on a timely basis or at all; the possibility of undisclosed material liabilities, disputes or contingencies relating to the Acquisition and the Corporation more generally; the failure to realize the anticipated benefits or synergies of the Acquisition following completion thereof due to integration or other issues; challenges or delays in achieving synergies and integration targets; the inability to complete the Offering or other necessary financing arrangements in respect of the Acquisition in accordance with management's current expectations or at all; risks associated with historical and pro forma financial information; adverse general economic and market conditions in Canada and the U.K., including in connection with actual and threatened tariff policies and other trade barriers; the diversion of management's time and focus from other business concerns; the use of resources that may be needed in other parts of our business; the Corporation's competitive environment; utility costs, minimum wage legislation and labour costs; the Corporation's dependence on long-term contracts with the associated renewal risk and the risks associated with (i) maintaining short term contracts; (ii) increased capital expenditure requirements; and (iii) reliance on key personnel; changing trends in government outsourcing; changes or proposed changes to minimum wage laws in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, Saskatchewan and the U.K.; textile demand; availability and access to labour; rising wage rates in all jurisdictions the Corporation operates; foreign currency risk; and certain other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, Management's Discussion and Analysis for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and from time to time in the Corporation's public disclosure documents available at and the Corporation's website at .
Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Certain statements regarding forward-looking information included in this news release may be considered“financial outlook” for purposes of applicable securities laws, and such financial outlook may not be appropriate for purposes other than this news release. Forward-looking information included in this news release includes the expected annual healthcare revenues to be generated from the Corporation's contracts with new customers, calculation of costs, including one-time costs impacting the quarterly financial results, anticipated future capital spending and statements with respect to future expectations on margins and volume growth.
All forward-looking information in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements. Forward-looking information in this news release is presented only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
This news release also makes reference to certain measures in this document that do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, are considered non-GAAP measures. These measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Please see“Non-IFRS Measures” for further discussion.
For more information, please contact:
| Linda McCurdy
President & Chief Executive Officer
| Kristie Plaquin
Chief Financial Officer
| K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSX: KBL)
Phone: 780.453.5218
Email: ...
Web:
