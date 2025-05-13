3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
ST. PAUL, Minn., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3M Board of Directors (NYSE:MMM ) today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $0.73 per share for the second quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable June 12, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 23, 2025.
3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.
About 3M
3M (NYSE: MMM ) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M/news-center .
Investor Contact:
Diane Farrow
612-202-2449
or
Eric Herron
651-233-0043
Media Contact:
[email protected]
