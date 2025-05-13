Carrier To Present At The Wolfe Research 18Th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR ) Chairman & CEO David Gitlin and Senior Vice President & CFO Patrick Goris will speak at the Wolfe Research 18th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 10:25 a.m. ET.

The event will be broadcast live at href="" rel="nofollow" carrie . A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.

About Carrier

Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" carrie or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

