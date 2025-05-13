Carrier To Present At The Wolfe Research 18Th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR ) Chairman & CEO David Gitlin and Senior Vice President & CFO Patrick Goris will speak at the Wolfe Research 18th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 10:25 a.m. ET.
The event will be broadcast live at href="" rel="nofollow" carrie . A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.
About Carrier
Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" carrie or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.
CARR-IR
Contact:
Media Inquiries
Jason Shockley
561-542-0207
[email protected]
Investor Relations
Michael Rednor
561-365-2020
[email protected]
SOURCE Carrier Global CorporationWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- Bitget Launches PUNDIXUSDT Perpetual Futures And Enables Trading Bots
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- MEY Network Announces Property Token Offering Nfts To Revolutionize Real Estate Ownership
- BTSE Celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day 2025 With $5.22Mn Trading Competition And Community Giveaways
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
CommentsNo comment