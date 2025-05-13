Sunoco LP And Nustar Energy L.P. 2024 Schedule K-3S Now Available

DALLAS, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN ) ("SUN" or the "Partnership") today announced that its 2024 Schedule K-3 reflecting items of international tax relevance is available online. In addition, SUN announced that the 2024 Schedule K-3 for NuStar Energy Partners, L.P., who merged with SUN on May 3, 2024, is also available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedule K-3 at in the investor relations section of the website.

A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent Schedule K-3 is applicable to your federal income tax return filing needs, we encourage you to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with your tax advisor.

SUN Common Unitholders

To receive an electronic copy of your 2024 Schedule K-3 via email, SUN unitholders owning SUN Common Units in 2024 may also call Tax Package Support toll free at 844-289-8131.

NuStar Common Unitholders

To receive an electronic copy of Schedule K-3 via email, NuStar Energy L.P. unitholders may call Tax Package Support toll free at (844) 364-7560 for Series A, Series B and Series C preferred units and (800) 310-6595 for common units weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.

About Sunoco LP

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN ) is a leading energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership operating in over 40 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Mexico. The Partnership's midstream operations include an extensive network of approximately 14,000 miles of pipeline and over 100 terminals. This critical infrastructure complements the Partnership's fuel distribution operations, which serve approximately 7,400 Sunoco and partner branded locations and additional independent dealers and commercial customers. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET ).

Contacts

Investors:

Scott Grischow, Treasurer, Senior Vice President – Finance

(214) 840-5660, [email protected]

Media:

Chris Cho, Senior Manager – Communications

(469) 646-1647, [email protected]

SOURCE Sunoco LP

