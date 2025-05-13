FGI INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS
|
FGI INDUSTRIES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
USD
|
|
USD
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
$ 1,226,365
|
|
$ 4,558,160
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
18,932,030
|
|
20,293,555
|
Inventories, net
|
12,550,585
|
|
13,957,867
|
Prepayments and other current assets
|
2,385,062
|
|
2,091,407
|
Prepayments and other receivables – related parties
|
11,436,719
|
|
11,996,973
|
Total current assets
|
46,530,761
|
|
52,897,962
|
|
|
|
|
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
|
3,836,282
|
|
3,634,340
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets
|
1,877,415
|
|
1,849,951
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
11,378,346
|
|
12,823,747
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
3,424,283
|
|
2,665,585
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
1,415,145
|
|
1,589,830
|
Total other assets
|
18,095,189
|
|
18,929,113
|
Total assets
|
$ 68,462,232
|
|
$ 75,461,415
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
Short-term loans
|
$ 13,171,555
|
|
$ 14,502,367
|
Accounts payable
|
16,928,446
|
|
19,349,529
|
Accounts payable – related parties
|
260,278
|
|
894,661
|
Income tax payable
|
40,975
|
|
23,189
|
Operating lease liabilities – current
|
1,513,911
|
|
1,867,956
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
5,299,634
|
|
5,905,124
|
Total current liabilities
|
37,214,799
|
|
42,542,826
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
Operating lease liabilities – noncurrent
|
10,334,602
|
|
11,352,939
|
Total liabilities
|
47,549,401
|
|
53,895,765
|
|
|
|
|
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Preference Shares ($0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and
|
-
|
|
-
|
Ordinary shares ($0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 9,589,503 and 9,563,914
|
959
|
|
956
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
21,355,350
|
|
21,279,047
|
Retained earnings
|
2,583,343
|
|
3,212,435
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(2,153,128)
|
|
(2,239,560)
|
FGI Industries Ltd. shareholders' equity
|
21,786,524
|
|
22,252,878
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(873,693)
|
|
(687,228)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
20,912,831
|
|
21,565,650
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 68,462,232
|
|
$ 75,461,415
|
FGI INDUSTRIES LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
USD
|
|
USD
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
$ 33,212,548
|
|
$ 30,753,519
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
24,312,290
|
|
22,340,036
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
8,900,258
|
|
8,413,483
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
Selling and distribution
|
7,163,178
|
|
6,130,886
|
General and administrative
|
2,701,213
|
|
2,282,858
|
Research and development
|
316,726
|
|
320,673
|
Total operating expenses
|
10,181,117
|
|
8,734,417
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
(1,280,859)
|
|
(320,934)
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expenses)
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
441
|
|
554
|
Interest expense
|
(302,760)
|
|
(222,207)
|
Other income, net
|
28,091
|
|
27,017
|
Total other expenses, net
|
(274,228)
|
|
(194,636)
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(1,555,087)
|
|
(515,570)
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for (benefit of) income taxes
|
|
|
|
Current
|
19,168
|
|
70,832
|
Deferred
|
(758,698)
|
|
(48,543)
|
Total (benefit of) provision for income taxes
|
(739,530)
|
|
22,289
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
(815,557)
|
|
(537,859)
|
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling shareholders
|
(186,465)
|
|
(125,670)
|
Net loss attributable to FGI Industries Ltd. shareholders
|
(629,092)
|
|
(412,189)
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
86,432
|
|
(22,578)
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive loss
|
(729,125)
|
|
(560,437)
|
Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling shareholders
|
(186,465)
|
|
(125,670)
|
Comprehensive loss attributable to FGI Industries Ltd. shareholders
|
$ (542,660)
|
|
$ (434,767)
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
9,578,983
|
|
9,547,607
|
Diluted
|
9,578,983
|
|
9,547,607
|
|
|
|
|
Loss per share
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ (0.07)
|
|
$ (0.04)
|
Diluted
|
$ (0.07)
|
|
$ (0.04)
|
FGI INDUSTRIES LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
USD
|
|
USD
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$ (815,557)
|
|
$ (537,859)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
147,287
|
|
87,871
|
Amortization
|
563,117
|
|
497,795
|
Share-based compensation
|
76,306
|
|
119,586
|
Provision for credit losses
|
1,899
|
|
18,412
|
Provision for defective return
|
123,538
|
|
671,184
|
Foreign exchange transaction (gain) loss
|
(13,781)
|
|
18,072
|
Deferred income tax benefit
|
(758,698)
|
|
(48,543)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
823,212
|
|
(239,220)
|
Inventories
|
1,407,282
|
|
(1,627,111)
|
Prepayments and other current assets
|
(293,655)
|
|
(127,814)
|
Prepayments and other receivables – related parties
|
973,131
|
|
(5,075,121)
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
174,685
|
|
(364,657)
|
Income taxes
|
17,786
|
|
(419,174)
|
Accounts payable
|
(2,421,083)
|
|
(3,691)
|
Accounts payable - related parties
|
(634,383)
|
|
(3,022)
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
(417,283)
|
|
(344,389)
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
(605,489)
|
|
(612,218)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(1,651,686)
|
|
(7,989,899)
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(349,875)
|
|
(609,035)
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
(100,280)
|
|
(302,385)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(450,155)
|
|
(911,420)
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
Net proceeds from (repayments of) revolving credit facility
|
(1,330,812)
|
|
4,483,476
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
(1,330,812)
|
|
4,483,476
|
|
|
|
|
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE FLUCTUATION ON CASH
|
100,858
|
|
(40,332)
|
|
|
|
|
NET CHANGES IN CASH
|
(3,331,795)
|
|
(4,458,175)
|
CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|
4,558,160
|
|
7,777,241
|
CASH, END OF PERIOD
|
$ 1,226,365
|
|
$ 3,319,066
|
|
|
|
|
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION
|
|
|
|
Cash paid during the period for interest
|
$ (302,819)
|
|
$ (213,953)
|
Cash paid during the period for income taxes
|
$ (850)
|
|
$ (486,521)
|
|
|
|
|
NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
Lease liability arising from obtaining a right-of-use asset
|
$ 296,012
|
|
$ -
|
Derecognition of lease liability upon early termination
|
$ (1,251,111)
|
|
$ -
Non-GAAP Measures
The following table reconciles GAAP income from operations to Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income and Adjusted Operating Margins, as well as GAAP net income to Adjusted Net Income for the periods presented.
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Twelve Months Ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
USD
|
|
USD
|
|
USD
|
|
USD
|
(Loss) income from operations
|
$ (1,280,859)
|
|
$ (320,934)
|
|
$ (3,059,516)
|
|
$ 1,986,436
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-recurring IPO-related share-based compensation
|
19,906
|
|
59,719
|
|
199,063
|
|
238,876
|
Business expansion expense
|
-
|
|
61,770
|
|
185,310
|
|
247,080
|
Adjusted Operating Loss
|
$ (1,260,953)
|
|
$ (199,445)
|
|
$ (2,675,143)
|
|
$ 2,472,392
|
Revenue
|
$ 33,212,548
|
|
$ 30,753,519
|
|
$ 134,277,102
|
|
$ 120,832,857
|
Adjusted Operating Margins (%)
|
(3.8)
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
(2.0)
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Twelve Months Ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
USD
|
|
USD
|
|
USD
|
|
USD
|
Loss before income taxes
|
$ (1,555,087)
|
|
$ (515,570)
|
|
$ (3,321,615)
|
|
$ 1,142,964
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-recurring IPO-related share-based compensation
|
19,906
|
|
59,719
|
|
199,063
|
|
238,876
|
Business expansion expense
|
-
|
|
61,770
|
|
185,310
|
|
247,080
|
Adjusted (loss) income before income taxes
|
(1,535,181)
|
|
(394,081)
|
|
(2,937,242)
|
|
1,628,920
|
Less: income taxes at 18% rate
|
(276,333)
|
|
(70,935)
|
|
(528,704)
|
|
293,206
|
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling shareholders
|
(186,465)
|
|
(125,670)
|
|
(593,983)
|
|
(279,710)
|
Adjusted Net Loss
|
$ (1,072,383)
|
|
$ (197,476)
|
|
$ (1,814,555)
|
|
$ 1,615,424
Beginning in the first quarter of 2025, we have revised the presentation of non-GAAP measures to provide more meaningful insight into the Company's performance. Historical comparative figures have been adjusted to reflect the current presentation format. These changes are intended to better align with how management evaluates results and makes operating decisions. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are provided to support transparency and comparability.
