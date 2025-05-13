3M Annual Meeting Results

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At today's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, 3M (NYSE: MMM ) shareholders overwhelmingly supported each of the proposals recommended for approval by the company.

Preliminary Shareholder Voting Results

3M shareholders today voted on the following business items:

1) Shareholders supported 11 directors for one-year terms to expire at the company's 2026 Annual Meeting:



David P. Bozeman, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Thomas "Tony" K. Brown, retired Group Vice President, Global Purchasing, Ford Motor Company

William M. "Bill" Brown, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, 3M Company

Audrey Choi, retired Chief Sustainability Officer and Management Committee Member, Morgan Stanley

Anne H. Chow, retired Chief Executive Officer, AT&T Business

David B. Dillon, retired Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, The Kroger Co.

James R. Fitterling, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Dow Inc.

Suzan Kereere, President, Global Markets, PayPal

Gregory R. Page, retired Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Cargill

Pedro J. Pizarro, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Edison International Thomas W. Sweet, retired Chief Financial Officer, Dell Technologies

2) Shareholders supported the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as 3M's independent registered public accounting firm for 2025.

3) Shareholders supported, on an advisory basis, executive compensation, as described in the company's Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement.

3M will disclose the final voting results on each item of business properly presented at the Annual Meeting on Form 8-K to be filed with the SEC.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM ) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M/news-center .

Please note that the company announces material financial, business and operational information using the 3M investor relations website, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The company also uses the 3M News Center and social media to communicate with our customers and the public about the company, products and services and other matters. It is possible that the information 3M posts on the News Center and social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, the company encourages investors, the media and others interested in 3M to review the information posted on 3M's news center and the social media channels such as @3M or @3MNews.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:

Diane Farrow, 612-202-2449

or

Eric Herron, 651-233-0043

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE 3M Company

