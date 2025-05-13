Health In Tech To Participate In The 2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover The Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow Virtual Conference Presented By Maxim Group LLC On Tuesday, June 3Rd At 4:00 P.M. EDT

STUART, Fla., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health In Tech, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIT ), an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology, announced today that the Company's CFO, Julia Qian, has been invited to present at the "2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow," hosted by Maxim Group LLC. The conference will take place from Tuesday, June 3rd to Thursday, June 5th, beginning each day at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Health In Tech is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 3rd at 4:00 p.m. EDT.

The rapid evolution of technology is paving the way for disruption across all industries, including healthcare, drones, consumer IoT, business solutions, gaming & entertainment, and more. This year's event will explore how emerging growth companies are expanding their use of quantum computing and artificial intelligence (AI) to position themselves for the future. Maxim Senior Analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key management of diverse companies who have their attention on technology and how it can impact and grow their business.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Click here to learn more and reserve your seat

About Health In Tech

Health In Tech (Nasdaq: "HIT") is an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology, which offers a marketplace that aims to improve processes in the healthcare industry through vertical integration, process simplification, and automation. By removing friction and complexities, we streamline the underwriting, sales and service process for insurance companies, licensed brokers, and TPAs. Learn more at healthintech .

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp

Investor Contact

Investor Relations:

[email protected]

SOURCE Health In Tech

