Freightcar America, Inc. To Attend Wolfe Transportation & Industrials Conference
Nick Randall, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Riordan, Chief Financial Officer, will host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.
About FreightCar America
FreightCar America, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading designer, producer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components. We also specialize in railcar repairs, complete railcar rebody services and railcar conversions that repurpose idled rail assets back into revenue service. Since 1901, our customers have trusted us to build quality railcars that are critical to economic growth and instrumental to the North American supply chain. To learn more about FreightCar America, visit
