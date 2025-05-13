Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Freightcar America, Inc. To Attend Wolfe Transportation & Industrials Conference


2025-05-13 04:30:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL or the“Company”), a diversified manufacturer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components, today announced that it will participate in the Wolfe 18th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on May 20, 2025.

Nick Randall, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Riordan, Chief Financial Officer, will host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

For additional information or to request a meeting, please contact the Company's Investor Relations team at ... .
About FreightCar America
FreightCar America, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading designer, producer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components. We also specialize in railcar repairs, complete railcar rebody services and railcar conversions that repurpose idled rail assets back into revenue service. Since 1901, our customers have trusted us to build quality railcars that are critical to economic growth and instrumental to the North American supply chain. To learn more about FreightCar America, visit


