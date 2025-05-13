2025 Oneflight Myrtle Beach Classic: A Record-Breaking Event With Unprecedented Attendance And Celebrity Involvement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONEflight International , a premier provider of private jet services based in Denver, CO proudly announces the resounding success of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic . The 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, co-presented by ONEflight and Visit Myrtle Beach , made a monumental impact on the Grand Strand this year, with record-breaking attendance, star-studded participation, and significant contributions to the local community. The tournament, which took place at the renowned Dunes Golf and Tennis Club, exceeded expectations, setting new benchmarks for both engagement and philanthropy.

Celebrity Pro-Am Draws Record Crowds

A highlight of this year's tournament was the much-anticipated Celebrity Pro-Am, which saw an extraordinary increase in attendance on Wednesday, thanks to the participation of some of Hollywood's biggest names. The list of stars included Kevin Costner , Kurt Russell , Bill Murray , Rob Riggle , Michael Peña , Candice King , David Arquette , Carmine Giovinazzo , Wallis Day , Esai Morales , Michael Chiklis , Jennie Garth , Matt Corboy , Cass Meyer , Nick Swisher , Galen Gering , Vanna White , and Michael Mondavi , among many others. These celebrities took to the course alongside professional golfers, drawing a vibrant crowd and creating a unique and unforgettable experience for fans.

To make this experience even more special, ONEflight Helicopter flew the stars directly to the tournament, providing a VIP experience like no other. Adding to the spectacle, the ONEflight Corp Gulfstream performed a thrilling flyover during the Pro-Am, creating an unforgettable moment for those in attendance.

Increased Attendance & Volunteer Support

The 2025 edition of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic also saw a significant increase in overall attendance, drawing golf enthusiasts and fans from across the country. This year, a total of 1,200 volunteers participated in ensuring the event's success, demonstrating the community's enthusiasm and support for the tournament.

$225,000 Raised for Local Charities

In keeping with the tournament's commitment to giving back, a remarkable $225,000 was raised for nine local charities in the Myrtle Beach area. The funds will directly support critical initiatives aimed at enhancing the lives of those in need across the region, underscoring the event's role in both promoting the sport of golf and making a meaningful impact on the community.

Key Attendees and VIPs

The event was graced by numerous dignitaries, including Governor of South Carolina Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina Pamela Evette, Mayor of Myrtle Beach Brenda Bethune, and Susan Sparks, President of the Dunes Golf and Tennis Club and Tracy Connor Interim President and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach . These influential figures were on hand to witness the exciting competition and celebrate the event's success.

Ferren Rajput, ONEflight CEO, Presents the Trophy to Champion Ryan Fox

The winner of the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic was Ryan Fox , who claimed the prestigious title after a thrilling week of competition. In a special moment, Ferren Rajput , Founder and CEO of ONEfligh , presented the trophy to Fox, marking the culmination of a highly competitive tournament. In addition, ONEflight gifted a 5-hour JetCard for a chartered Private Jet to the top 50 that made the cut of the Tournament.

Ferren Rajput shared his excitement about the success of the event, stating:

"We are thrilled to see the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic continue to grow year after year. This event has become a true celebration of golf, community, and giving back. The energy this year, particularly with the incredible celebrity participation and the amazing generosity from our attendees, was absolutely outstanding. We are also proud to have gifted a 5-hour JetCard to the top 50 that made the cut, further enhancing the experience for all involved. Additionally, we are proud to contribute to the economic impact of Myrtle Beach while supporting the incredible work of local charities. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Visit Myrtle Beach and the Dunes Golf and Tennis Club to make this event even bigger in the years to come."

Economic Impact and Future Growth

The increase in attendance and the added star power of this year's event generated significant economic impact for the Myrtle Beach area. Local businesses saw increased revenue from hotel bookings, dining, and retail, while the tournament itself provided a substantial boost to the region's tourism and hospitality sectors.

The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic continues to grow in stature, and with such a successful year, it is poised to become a cornerstone event on the golf calendar for years to come. The partnership between ONEflight, Visit Myrtle Beach, and the Dunes Golf and Tennis Club has created a premier sporting event that brings together golf, celebrities, charity, and community.

About ONEflight International

ONEflight International is a global private aviation company revolutionizing the luxury private jet travel industry since the company's founding in 2010. It is the fastest growing market leader developing and implementing technological solutions for non-commercial air travel through BAJit, its proprietary online Book a Jet platform. With over 700 world-class selected aircraft charter operator partnerships and a network of 7,000 private jets worldwide, ONEflight empowers members to seamlessly search, select and book a private flight with a fleet of aircraft at their disposal and excellent customer service from booking to disembarking.

