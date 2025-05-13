Ultra Clean Announces Upcoming Investor Events

HAYWARD, Calif., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT ), today announced its participation at two upcoming investor events:



May 28, 2025: 22nd Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 29, 2025: TD Cowen 53rd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components, parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services, primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at .

Contact:

Rhonda Bennetto

SVP Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED