Surgepays Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
5,397,770
|
|
|
$
|
11,790,389
|
|
Restricted cash - held in escrow
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,000,000
|
|
Accounts receivable - net
|
|
|
2,486,889
|
|
|
|
3,000,209
|
|
Inventory
|
|
|
1,781,365
|
|
|
|
1,781,365
|
|
Prepaids and other
|
|
|
184,596
|
|
|
|
298,360
|
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
|
9,850,620
|
|
|
|
17,870,323
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment - net
|
|
|
523,556
|
|
|
|
591,088
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note receivable
|
|
|
176,851
|
|
|
|
176,851
|
|
Intangibles - net
|
|
|
1,309,510
|
|
|
|
1,472,962
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
3,300,000
|
|
|
|
3,300,000
|
|
Operating lease - right of use asset - net
|
|
|
503,502
|
|
|
|
564,781
|
|
Total Other Assets
|
|
|
5,289,863
|
|
|
|
5,514,594
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
15,664,039
|
|
|
$
|
23,976,005
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
$
|
3,760,820
|
|
|
$
|
3,929,195
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
192,845
|
|
Operating lease liability
|
|
|
248,069
|
|
|
|
248,069
|
|
Note payable - related party
|
|
|
1,731,366
|
|
|
|
1,689,367
|
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
|
|
5,740,255
|
|
|
|
6,059,476
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long Term Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note payable - related party
|
|
|
1,416,513
|
|
|
|
1,866,288
|
|
Notes payable - SBA government
|
|
|
466,627
|
|
|
|
469,396
|
|
Operating lease liability
|
|
|
259,205
|
|
|
|
319,232
|
|
Total Long Term Liabilities
|
|
|
2,142,345
|
|
|
|
2,654,916
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
7,882,600
|
|
|
|
8,714,392
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized 20,431,549
|
|
|
20,435
|
|
|
|
20,435
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
76,997,997
|
|
|
|
76,842,878
|
|
Treasury stock - at cost (362,620 and 0 shares, respectively)
|
|
|
(631,967)
|
|
|
|
(631,967)
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(68,550,511)
|
|
|
|
(60,915,427)
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
7,835,954
|
|
|
|
15,315,919
|
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
|
(54,515)
|
|
|
|
(54,306)
|
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
7,781,439
|
|
|
|
15,261,613
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
$
|
15,664,039
|
|
|
$
|
23,976,005
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
10,577,429
|
|
|
$
|
31,429,135
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
|
13,519,775
|
|
|
|
23,246,468
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
4,637,556
|
|
|
|
6,430,806
|
|
Total costs and expenses
|
|
|
18,157,331
|
|
|
|
29,677,274
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
|
|
(7,579,902)
|
|
|
|
1,751,861
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(119,434)
|
|
|
|
(132,583)
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
56,903
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
7,140
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Gain on investment in CenterCom
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
16,153
|
|
Total other income (expense) - net
|
|
|
(55,391)
|
|
|
|
(116,430)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|
|
|
(7,635,293)
|
|
|
|
1,635,431
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for income tax (expense)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(423,000)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest
|
|
|
(7,635,293)
|
|
|
|
1,212,431
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
|
(209)
|
|
|
|
(12,164)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
|
|
$
|
(7,635,084)
|
|
|
$
|
1,224,595
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share - attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
(0.38)
|
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.38)
|
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - attributable to common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
20,068,929
|
|
|
|
17,693,283
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
20,068,929
|
|
|
|
18,678,136
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) - including non-controlling interest
|
|
$
|
(7,635,293)
|
|
|
$
|
1,212,431
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
249,574
|
|
|
|
233,760
|
|
Amortization of right-of-use assets
|
|
|
61,279
|
|
|
|
23,363
|
|
Amortization of internal use software development costs
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
55,707
|
|
Stock issued for services
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
411,740
|
|
Recognition of stock based compensation - unvested shares - related parties
|
|
|
155,119
|
|
|
|
1,497,417
|
|
Recognition of share based compensation - options - related party
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
6,196
|
|
Interest expense adjustment - SBA loans
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
19,750
|
|
Right-of-use asset lease payment adjustment true up
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(46,338)
|
|
Gain on equity method investment - CenterCom
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(16,153)
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Increase) decrease in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
513,320
|
|
|
|
1,264,196
|
|
Inventory
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,702,855
|
|
Prepaids and other
|
|
|
113,764
|
|
|
|
(337,975)
|
|
Deferred income taxes - net
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
293,000
|
|
Increase (decrease) in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
(168,375)
|
|
|
|
(2,433,059)
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party
|
|
|
(192,845)
|
|
|
|
15,156
|
|
Accrued income taxes payable
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
130,000
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(20,000)
|
|
Operating lease liability
|
|
|
(60,027)
|
|
|
|
28,012
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
|
(6,963,484)
|
|
|
|
4,040,058
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of leasehold improvements
|
|
|
(18,590)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(18,590)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from stock issued for cash
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
17,249,994
|
|
Proceeds from exercise of common stock warrants
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
8,799,257
|
|
Cash paid as direct offering costs
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1,395,000)
|
|
Repayments of loans - related party
|
|
|
(407,776)
|
|
|
|
(368,421)
|
|
Repayments on notes payable - SBA government
|
|
|
(2,769)
|
|
|
|
(2,870)
|
|
Net cash provided (used in) by financing activities
|
|
|
(410,545)
|
|
|
|
24,282,960
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
(7,392,619)
|
|
|
|
28,323,018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period
|
|
|
12,790,389
|
|
|
|
14,622,060
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period
|
|
$
|
5,397,770
|
|
|
$
|
42,945,078
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest
|
|
$
|
90,860
|
|
|
$
|
129,003
|
|
Cash paid for income tax
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reclassification of accrued interest - related party to note payable - related party
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
498,991
|
|
Exercise of warrants - cashless
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
41
|
|
Goodwill (ClearLine Mobile, Inc.)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
2,500,000
|
|
Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for new operating lease liability
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
98,638
|
