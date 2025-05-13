Agree Realty Declares Monthly Common And Preferred Dividends
ROYAL OAK, Mich., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC ) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend of $0.256 per common share. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $3.072 per common share, representing a 2.4% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $3.00 per common share from the second quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable June 13, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 30, 2025.
Additionally, the Company's Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend on its 4.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of $0.08854 per depositary share, which is equivalent to $1.0625 per annum. The dividend is payable June 2, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 23, 2025.
About Agree Realty Corporation
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RE THINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2025, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,422 properties, located in all 50 states and containing approximately 50.3 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC". For additional information on the Company and RE THINKING RETAIL , please visit .
