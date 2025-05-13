DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS
|
1Defined as fee revenues less fee operating expenses, divided by fee revenues
Capital Budget and Liquidity
The Company's Board of Directors approved a capital budget of $6 million for 2025, allowing us the flexibility to purchase new single node channels if warranted by the expected level of seismic activity in the market.
We increased our cash position to $2.7 million at March 31, 2025 and improved our positive working capital position to $6.7 million compared to $1.4 million and $4.6 million at December 31, 2024, respectively.
About Dawson
Dawson Geophysical Company is a leading provider of North American onshore seismic data acquisition services with operations throughout the continental United States and Canada. Dawson acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D and multi-component seismic data solely for its clients, ranging from major oil and gas companies to independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage ("CCUS") seismic monitoring continues to grow and be an intricate part of our business. Dawson has acquired several CCUS base surveys and plan to acquire more in the future.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's preliminary and unaudited results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company has included in this press release information about the Company's Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by Regulation G promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense and other unusual items. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental financial measure to assess:
-
the financial performance of its assets without regard to financing methods, capital structures, taxes or historical cost basis;
its liquidity and operating performance over time in relation to other companies that own similar assets and that the Company believes calculate Adjusted EBITDA in a similar manner; and
the ability of the Company's assets to generate cash sufficient for the Company to pay potential interest costs.
The Company also understands that such data is used by investors to assess the Company's performance. However, the term Adjusted EBITDA is not defined under GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. When assessing the Company's operating performance or liquidity, investors and others should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss), cash flow from operating activities or other cash flow data calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company's Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA or similar titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner as the Company. Further, the results presented by Adjusted EBITDA cannot be achieved without incurring the costs that the measure excludes: interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization and other unusual items. Reconciliations of the Company's Adjusted EBITDA to its net income (loss) and to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, are presented in the tables following the text of this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," or similar words. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company's future financial or operating performance. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding: expected utilization levels; the Company's current plans for reinvestment of profits and potential investments in testing and purchasing of new single node channels, and the expected benefits thereof; the Company's currently expected guidance regarding its planned operations levels and capital expenditures; the Company's strategies and plans for growth; the Company's positioning, resources, capabilities, and expectations for future performance; customer, market and industry demand and expectations; statements regarding the Company's liquidity; the amount of capital that may be available to the Company in future periods; any financial or other information based upon or otherwise incorporating judgments or estimates relating to future performance, events or expectations; any estimates and forecasts of financial and other performance metrics; and the Company's outlook and financial and other guidance. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions made by the Company as of the date hereof and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's status as a controlled public company, which exempts the Company from certain corporate governance requirements; the limited market for the Company's shares; the impact of general economic, industry, market or political conditions, including tariffs; dependence upon energy industry spending; changes in exploration and production spending by our customers and changes in the level of oil and natural gas exploration and development; the results of operations and financial condition of our customers, particularly during extended periods of low prices for crude oil and natural gas; the volatility of oil and natural gas prices and markets; changes in economic conditions; the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, related economic repercussions and the resulting impact on demand for oil and gas; surplus in the supply of oil and the ability of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+ to agree on and comply with supply limitations; the duration and magnitude of the unprecedented disruption in the oil and gas industry currently resulting from the impact of the foregoing factors, which is negatively impacting our business; the potential for contract delays; reductions or cancellations of service contracts; limited number of customers; credit risk related to our customers; reduced utilization; high fixed costs of operations and high capital requirements; operational challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, including logistical challenges, protecting the health and well-being of our employees and remote work arrangements; industry competition; external factors affecting the Company's crews such as weather interruptions and inability to obtain land access rights of way; whether the Company enters into turnkey or day rate contracts; crew productivity; the availability of capital resources; disruptions in the global economy, including export controls and financial and economic sanctions imposed on certain industry sectors and parties as a result of the developments in Ukraine and related activities, and whether or not a future transaction or other action occurs that causes the Company to be delisted from Nasdaq and no longer be required to make filings with the SEC. A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties, is set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K that was filed with the SEC on April 2, 2025. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|
DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|
(unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(unaudited)
|
Operating revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fee revenue
|
$
|
15,259
|
|
$
|
26,738
|
Reimbursable revenue
|
|
819
|
|
|
4,846
|
|
|
16,078
|
|
|
31,584
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating costs:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fee operating expenses
|
|
10,960
|
|
|
17,114
|
Reimbursable operating expenses
|
|
819
|
|
|
4,846
|
Operating expenses
|
|
11,779
|
|
|
21,960
|
General and administrative
|
|
1,994
|
|
|
2,233
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
1,271
|
|
|
1,589
|
|
|
15,044
|
|
|
25,782
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
1,034
|
|
|
5,802
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
4
|
|
|
113
|
Interest expense
|
|
(76)
|
|
|
(46)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
33
|
|
|
179
|
Income before income tax
|
|
995
|
|
|
6,048
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
(202)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
992
|
|
|
5,846
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net unrealized loss on foreign exchange rate translation
|
|
(30)
|
|
|
(160)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
$
|
962
|
|
$
|
5,686
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic income per share of common stock
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted income per share of common stock
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average equivalent common shares outstanding
|
|
30,983,445
|
|
|
30,812,329
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average equivalent common shares outstanding - assuming
|
|
31,035,189
|
|
|
30,812,329
|
DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(amounts in thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
2,665
|
|
$
|
1,385
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
11,031
|
|
|
9,970
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
4,770
|
|
|
3,186
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
18,466
|
|
|
14,541
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment
|
|
|
236,132
|
|
|
238,064
|
Less accumulated depreciation
|
|
|
(224,420)
|
|
|
(225,085)
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
11,712
|
|
|
12,979
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
2,752
|
|
|
3,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangibles, net
|
|
|
347
|
|
|
348
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
33,277
|
|
$
|
30,870
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
3,895
|
|
$
|
3,381
|
Accrued liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payroll costs and other taxes
|
|
|
1,647
|
|
|
2,014
|
Other
|
|
|
1,088
|
|
|
830
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
1,723
|
|
|
1,570
|
Current maturities of notes payable and finance leases
|
|
|
2,310
|
|
|
1,010
|
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
1,146
|
|
|
1,125
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
11,809
|
|
|
9,930
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable and finance leases, net of current maturities
|
|
|
1,327
|
|
|
1,512
|
Operating lease liabilities, net of current maturities
|
|
|
1,838
|
|
|
2,131
|
Deferred tax liabilities, net
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
16
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
|
|
3,181
|
|
|
3,659
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock-par value $1.00 per share; 4,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Common stock-par value $0.01 per share; 35,000,000 shares authorized,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30,984,162 and 30,983,437 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and December 31, 2024, respectively
|
|
|
310
|
|
|
310
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
157,117
|
|
|
157,073
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(136,627)
|
|
|
(137,619)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
|
|
|
(2,513)
|
|
|
(2,483)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
18,287
|
|
|
17,281
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
33,277
|
|
$
|
30,870
|
Statements of Operations by operating segment for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and 2024.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|
|
|
USA Operations
|
|
Canada Operations
|
|
Consolidated
|
Operating revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fee revenue
|
|
$
|
2,726
|
|
$
|
12,533
|
|
$
|
15,259
|
Reimbursable revenue
|
|
|
570
|
|
|
249
|
|
|
819
|
|
|
|
3,296
|
|
|
12,782
|
|
|
16,078
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating costs:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fee operating expenses
|
|
|
4,615
|
|
|
6,345
|
|
|
10,960
|
Reimbursable operating expenses
|
|
|
570
|
|
|
249
|
|
|
819
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
5,185
|
|
|
6,594
|
|
|
11,779
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
1,555
|
|
|
439
|
|
|
1,994
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
1,077
|
|
|
194
|
|
|
1,271
|
|
|
|
7,817
|
|
|
7,227
|
|
|
15,044
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) income from operations
|
|
|
(4,521)
|
|
|
5,555
|
|
|
1,034
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
4
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(63)
|
|
|
(13)
|
|
|
(76)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
33
|
(Loss) income before income tax
|
|
|
(4,543)
|
|
|
5,538
|
|
|
995
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(3)
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
$
|
(4,546)
|
|
$
|
5,538
|
|
$
|
992
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
(3,403)
|
|
$
|
5,741
|
|
$
|
2,338
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
|
|
|
USA Operations
|
|
Canada Operations
|
|
Consolidated
|
Operating revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fee revenue
|
|
$
|
18,287
|
|
$
|
8,451
|
|
$
|
26,738
|
Reimbursable revenue
|
|
|
4,809
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
4,846
|
|
|
|
23,096
|
|
|
8,488
|
|
|
31,584
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating costs:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fee operating expenses
|
|
|
12,894
|
|
|
4,220
|
|
|
17,114
|
Reimbursable operating expenses
|
|
|
4,809
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
4,846
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
17,703
|
|
|
4,257
|
|
|
21,960
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
1,830
|
|
|
403
|
|
|
2,233
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
1,305
|
|
|
284
|
|
|
1,589
|
|
|
|
20,838
|
|
|
4,944
|
|
|
25,782
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
2,258
|
|
|
3,544
|
|
|
5,802
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
113
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(36)
|
|
|
(10)
|
|
|
(46)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
|
185
|
|
|
(6)
|
|
|
179
|
Income before income tax
|
|
|
2,506
|
|
|
3,542
|
|
|
6,048
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
(202)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(202)
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
2,304
|
|
$
|
3,542
|
|
$
|
5,846
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
3,748
|
|
$
|
3,822
|
|
$
|
7,570
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net (Loss) Income
|
(amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
2025 US
|
|
2025 CA
|
|
2025 Consol.
|
|
2024 US
|
|
2024 CA
|
|
2024 Consol.
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(4,546)
|
|
$
|
5,538
|
|
$
|
992
|
|
$
|
2,304
|
|
$
|
3,542
|
|
$
|
5,846
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
1,077
|
|
|
194
|
|
|
1,271
|
|
|
1,305
|
|
|
284
|
|
|
1,589
|
Interest expense (income), net
|
|
63
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
(63)
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
(67)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
3
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
202
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
202
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
(3,403)
|
|
$
|
5,741
|
|
$
|
2,338
|
|
$
|
3,748
|
|
$
|
3,822
|
|
$
|
7,570
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash Provided By (Used in) Operating Activities
|
(amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
2025 US
|
|
2025 CA
|
|
2025 Consol.
|
|
2024 US
|
|
2024 CA
|
|
2024 Consol.
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
$
|
1,544
|
|
$
|
208
|
|
$
|
1,752
|
|
$
|
1,996
|
|
$
|
(126)
|
|
$
|
1,870
|
Changes in working capital and other items
|
|
(4,530)
|
|
|
5,587
|
|
|
1,057
|
|
|
1,972
|
|
|
3,999
|
|
|
5,971
|
Non-cash adjustments to net loss
|
|
(417)
|
|
|
(54)
|
|
|
(471)
|
|
|
(220)
|
|
|
(51)
|
|
|
(271)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
(3,403)
|
|
$
|
5,741
|
|
$
|
2,338
|
|
$
|
3,748
|
|
$
|
3,822
|
|
$
|
7,570
SOURCE Dawson Geophysical CompanyWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment