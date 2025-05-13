Ferrovial Starts 2025 With Solid Results
KEY FIGURES
(Million euro)
Q1 2025
Q1 2024
Change 1/2
Revenue
2,059
1,879
7.4 %
Adjusted EBITDA2
309
254
19.1 %
Adjusted EBIT2
199
152
28.3 %
Q1 2025
Dec 2024
Consolidated net debt2
5,636
6,061
Net debt, excluding infrastructure
-1,847
-1,794
Q1 2025
Dec 2024
Change 1/2
Construction order book1/2
17,187
16,755
4.4 %
(1) In like-for-like terms
(2) Non-IFRS financial measure. For the definition and reconciliation to the most directly
HIGHWAYS: PERFORMANCE Q12025 VS Q12024
Change
Traffic
Rev/Transaction
NTE
-5.7 %
13.8 %
LBJ
2.2 %
10.0 %
NTE 35W
2.9 %
8.9 %
I-77
0.4 %
21.8 %
I-66
3.7 %
25.6 %
Change
VKT*
|
|
|
|
|
*Vehicle kilometers travelled
About Ferrovial
Ferrovial is one of the world's leading infrastructure companies. The Company operates in more than 15 countries and has a workforce of over 25,000 worldwide. Ferrovial is triple listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the Spanish Stock Exchanges and Nasdaq and is a member of Spain's blue-chip IBEX 35 index. It is also included in globally recognized sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Best in Class Index (former Dow Jones Sustainability Index) and strives to conduct all of its operations in compliance with the principles of the UN Global Compact, which the Company adopted in 2002.
