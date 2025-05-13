Gevo Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Further Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA 1 Growth is Expected in 2025

Gevo to Host Conference Call Today at 4:30 p.m. ET

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) (“Gevo”, the“Company”,“we”,“us” or“our”), a leading developer of cost-effective, renewable hydrocarbon fuels and chemicals that also can deliver significant carbon emission abatement, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Recent Corporate Highlights: Continuing on a Path to Positive Adjusted EBITDA 1



Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth : Total operating revenue increased by approximately $25 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024.



This increase was primarily driven by inorganic revenue growth of $23 million during the last two months of the quarter from Gevo North Dakota (through the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Red Trail Energy, LLC, which closed on January 31, 2025). Gevo's consolidated financials for the first quarter of 2025 include Gevo North Dakota results for the two months of February and March 2025.



RNG total operating revenue increased by $1.7 million, or 42%, compared to the first quarter of 2024. This was primarily driven by receiving approval of a -339 gCO2e/MJ carbon intensity (“CI”) score for our RNG project from the California Air Resources Board (“CARB”) under their Low Carbon Fuel Standard (“LCFS”) program, partially offset by lower Renewable Identification Number (“RIN”) prices.



We expect further Adjusted EBITDA1 growth through the rest of 2025 as a result of the expected monetization of Section 45Z tax credits generated by our low-carbon ethanol and biogas facilities.

Other revenue, including sales of isooctane and software services, also increased by $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Carbon abatement, a new product that can be sold : Gevo is actively developing the customers and markets for voluntary carbon abatement. Our drop-in fuel products generated total carbon abatement (i.e., emissions sequestered, reduced or avoided by using renewable instead of fossil inputs) of over 100 thousand metric tons of CO2 in the first quarter of 2025.



This carbon abatement includes captured and sequestered volume of approximately 29 thousand metric tons of CO2 at Gevo North Dakota during the two months of February and March 2025.



During the same period, Gevo North Dakota produced approximately 11.1 million gallons of low-carbon ethanol at an estimated CI of 21 gCO2e/MJ, contributing approximately 47 thousand metric tons of carbon abatement. RNG had production of 79,963 MMBtu in the first quarter of 2025 and over 60,000 metric tons of carbon credits were generated in the California LCFS system.



_________________________

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure calculated by adding back depreciation and amortization, allocated intercompany expenses for shared service functions, non-cash stock-based compensation, and the change in fair value of derivative instruments to GAAP loss from operations as well as monetized tax credits, if any. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP loss from operations is provided in the financial statement tables following this release. Adjusted EBITDA was referred to as“cash EBITDA” in previous periods.



New offtake agreements for jet fuel and carbon abatement : In April 2025, Gevo signed a pioneering offtake agreement with Future Energy Global (“FEG”), under which FEG will acquire from Gevo the Scope 1 and Scope 3 emissions credits from 10 million gallons per year of fuel to be produced at one of our planned alcohol-to-jet (“ATJ”) facilities. Additionally, we entered into an agreement with a separate undisclosed party for an additional five million gallons per year of SAF, without the carbon value or Scope 1 and Scope 3 emissions credits attached. The carbon abatement for this additional 5 million gallons has been sold to a separate party, not the fuel buyer. Note that Scope 1 and Scope 3 emissions credits are in addition to, and separate from, state and federal compliance credits. These offtake agreements are expected to be useful for financing our ATJ projects in South Dakota or North Dakota. Verity : Verity is our wholly owned, data verification platform that enables traceable, audit-ready carbon abatement accounting across complex supply chains, supporting regulatory compliance and carbon market participation. In the first quarter of 2025, Verity announced agreements with two new customers, Landus and Minnesota Soybean Processors. These agreements provide access to those customers to track and verify sustainable agriculture attributes, while streamlining compliance reporting and auditability.

2025 First Quarter Financial Highlights



Ended the first quarter with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $134.9 million.

Combined operating revenue and investment income was $30.9 million for the first quarter.

On a standalone basis, our RNG subsidiary generated revenue of $5.7 million during the first quarter of 2025. This reflects an increase of $1.7 million compared to the previous year, driven by increased LCFS credit generation due to our carbon score for the LCFS program, partially offset by reduced RIN prices.

Loss from operations of $20.1 million for the first quarter.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA loss1 of $15.4 million for the first quarter.

Sale of environmental attributes by our RNG subsidiary of $5.4 million for the first quarter.

Gevo RNG generated income from operations of $0.5 million, and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA1 of $2.7 million for the first quarter.

Gevo North Dakota generated income from operations of $1.1 million, and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA1 of $1.8 million for the first quarter. Net loss per share of $0.09 for the first quarter.



Management Comment

Dr. Patrick Gruber, Gevo's Chief Executive Officer, commented,“We believe we can get to positive Adjusted EBITDA this year for the company. This is in spite of the perceived headwinds and noise in the marketplace. We have real products to sell now that we own our North Dakota plant. Gevo North Dakota produces ethanol, animal feed, corn oil, and importantly, carbon abatement. The carbon abatement value is generated by capturing CO2 and sending it more than a mile underground into what we think is the best well (or sequestration site) in the country. Having this carbon abatement available to us has opened up new doors in the marketplace as customers and partners don't have to wait around for synthetic aviation fuel (“SAF”) projects to be built to start developing the market in a real sense. We have approval from the Internal Revenue Service to apply for the Section 45Z tax credit, so we will do that, and that should help meet our Adjusted EBITDA goals.”

Dr. Gruber continued,“We continue to believe that SAF offers an excellent market opportunity. We see that jet fuel demand, beyond SAF, is expected to grow. We continue to believe that alcohol-to-jet offers the most scalable and lowest cost of production route. We need to get plants financed and deployed. To that end, we are doing a few things. First, we continue to be engaged with the U.S. Department of Energy on financing our ATJ-60 project, which we believe advances the stated objectives of the White House to produce more home-made energy including ethanol, biofuels and jet fuel. Second, we are translating the designs and engineering from the ATJ-60 to deploy an ATJ plant that can produce 30 million gallons per year of jet fuel at our Gevo North Dakota site (“ATJ-30”). We expect that this ATJ-30 plant will be near-fully modularized to minimize cost, construction, and start-up risks, and be able to be deployed sooner than or on a similar timeframe as ATJ-60. We already have more than 50% of the capacity of the ATJ-30 sold. Third, by driving down capital costs, we expect that there will be several opportunities for us to“sell” plants, and license our technology portfolio in the future.”

“Unlike other companies in the ATJ space,” Dr. Gruber added,“we are using tried and true, proven at scale, unit operations to produce jet fuel. We figured out how to optimize them, integrate them, and make the jet fuel product in extremely high yield, with low production cost and a very low CI score. We have more than 100 patents covering the business system and technologies for ethanol to jet fuel and other hydrocarbons. We are pleased that Axens, who is the preeminent supplier of the various unit operations needed to make jet fuel from ethylene, including winning a Nobel prize for the trickiest step, has taken a license from Gevo for advanced ATJ processes. We are continuing to strengthen our partnership with Axens.”

“We are also aligning our strategic goals with fiscal discipline measures that should further enable our conservation of cash and realization of our target Adjusted EBITDA growth and strong fiscal year performance.”

Dr. Gruber concluded,“I like our position: we have operating assets that contribute Adjusted EBITDA, we have mature jet fuel projects, we have one of the few operating carbon capture and sequestration operations, we are developing markets with advanced carbon sequestration operations, we have a terrific site in North Dakota to build out capacity for jet fuel and other products, and we have a strong proprietary position given our patents and know-how.”

2025 First Quarter Financial Results

Operating revenue. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, operating revenue increased by $25.1 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. This increase was primarily due to $22.8 million in revenue from Gevo North Dakota in the two months we have owned it, $1.7 million in additional revenue from our RNG project driven by an increase in LCFS credits generated due to our improved carbon score for the LCFS program offset by a decline in RIN prices, and $0.5 million from the sale of isooctane. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, we sold 79,963 MMBtu of RNG from our RNG project, resulting in $0.3 million in RNG sales and $5.4 million in environmental attribute sales.

Cost of production. Cost of production increased $18.9 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to $21.7 million from Gevo North Dakota, partially offset by $3.6 million of future corn basis gains.

Depreciation and amortization. Depreciation and amortization increased $1.2 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to $3.5 million of depreciation related to Gevo North Dakota, partially offset by a $2.6 million reduction of depreciation related to assets fully depreciated at our facility in Luverne, Minnesota (the“Luverne Facility”).

Research and development expense. Research and development expenses decreased $0.5 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to decreased consulting expenses and professional fees.

General and administrative expense. General and administrative expense decreased $1.1 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to a $2.3 million decrease in stock-based compensation, partially offset by $0.5 million higher employee costs, $0.2 million increase in insurance costs and $0.2 million increase in computer and software costs.

Project development costs. Project development costs are primarily related to our ATJ projects and Verity, which consist primarily of employee expenses, preliminary engineering costs, and technical consulting fees. Project development costs decreased $0.3 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to a $1.8 million wind-down fee incurred in 2024, partially offset by $1.1 million of additional employee related costs.

Acquisition related costs. Acquisition related costs of $4.4 million are due to our acquisition of Gevo North Dakota.

Facility idling costs. Facility idling costs are related to the care and maintenance of our Luverne Facility and reprocessing plant. Facility idling costs decreased $0.5 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to utilizing the reprocessing plant for isooctane production.

Loss from operations. The Company's loss from operations decreased by $3.0 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to increased revenues from Gevo North Dakota and the reduction of general and administrative expenses, partially offset by the acquisition related costs.

Interest expense. Interest expense increased $2.8 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to the debt used to acquire Gevo North Dakota and a higher interest rate on our remarketed RNG bonds.

Interest and investment income. Interest and investment income decreased $2.8 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to the usage of cash for the acquisition of Gevo North Dakota and to fund our capital projects and operating costs, resulting in a lower balance of cash equivalent investments during the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Other income (expense), net. Other income (expense), net remained flat for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Gevo, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)