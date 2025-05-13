Glass House Brands Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|Net Income / Loss
|(in thousands)
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2024
|Q1 2025
|Revenues, Net
|$
|30,100
|$
|53,039
|$
|44,818
|Cost of Goods Sold
|17,574
|30,288
|24,753
|Gross Profit
|12,526
|22,751
|20,065
|% of Net Revenue
|42
|%
|43
|%
|45
|%
|Operating Expenses:
|General and Administrative
|13,528
|14,808
|15,083
|Sales and Marketing
|477
|639
|687
|Professional Fees
|3,663
|1,354
|1,668
|Depreciation and Amortization
|3,716
|3,874
|3,837
|Impairment
|-
|-
|1,900
|Total Operating Expenses
|21,384
|20,675
|23,175
|Income (Loss) from Operations
|(8,858
|)
|2,076
|(3,110
|)
|Interest Expense
|2,206
|2,130
|2,276
|(Gain) Loss on Change in Fair Value of Contingent Liabilities and Shares Payable
|6,465
|(12,296
|)
|(95
|)
|Other (Income) Expense, Net
|(94
|)
|(443
|)
|1,789
|Total Other (Income) Expense, Net
|8,577
|(10,609
|)
|3,970
|Income Taxes
|834
|526
|2,928
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(18,269
|)
|$
|12,159
|$
|(10,008
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|(in thousands)
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2024
|Q1 2025
|Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)
|$
|(18,269
|)
|$
|12,159
|$
|(10,008
|)
|Depreciation and Amortization
|3,716
|3,874
|3,837
|Interest, Net
|2,206
|2,130
|1,988
|Income Tax Expense
|834
|526
|2,928
|EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|(11,513
|)
|18,689
|(1,255
|)
|Adjustments:
|Share-Based Compensation
|3,272
|3,258
|2,105
|Stock Appreciation Rights Expense
|345
|(159
|)
|(37
|)
|Gain on Equity Method Investments
|(18
|)
|(45
|)
|(40
|)
|Change in Fair Value of Derivative Asset and Liability
|(113
|)
|(6
|)
|1,733
|Impairment Expense for Intangible Assets
|-
|-
|1,900
|Change in Fair Value of Contingent Liabilities and Shares Payable
|6,465
|(12,296
|)
|(95
|)
|Loss on Extinguishment of Debt
|-
|-
|292
|Employee Retention Tax Credit
|-
|(423
|)
|(210
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|$
|(1,562
|)
|$
|9,018
|$
|4,393
|Select Cash Flow Information
|(in thousands)
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2024
|Q1 2025
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(18,269
|)
|$
|12,159
|$
|(10,008
|)
|Depreciation and Amortization
|3,716
|3,874
|3,837
|Share-Based Compensation
|3,272
|3,258
|2,105
|Impairment Expense for Intangibles
|-
|-
|1,900
|(Gain) Loss on Change in Fair Value of Contingent Liabilities and Shares Payable
|6,465
|(12,296
|)
|(95
|)
|Other
|508
|778
|2,573
|Cash From Net Income (Loss)
|(4,308
|)
|7,773
|312
|Accounts Receivable
|981
|2,653
|(1,424
|)
|Income Taxes Receivable
|-
|(618
|)
|-
|Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
|418
|(1,472
|)
|1,086
|Inventory
|(2,371
|)
|2,516
|(1,430
|)
|Other Assets
|105
|42
|2,062
|Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities
|2,897
|(934
|)
|(587
|)
|Income Taxes Payable
|309
|(1,984
|)
|27
|Other
|94
|216
|2,425
|Working Capital Impact
|2,433
|419
|2,159
|Operating Activities Cash Flow
|(1,875
|)
|8,192
|2,471
|Purchases of Property and Equipment
|(2,405
|)
|(2,560
|)
|(6,695
|)
|Investing Activities Cash Flow
|(2,405
|)
|(2,560
|)
|(6,695
|)
|Proceeds from the Issuance of Notes Payable
|-
|-
|49,140
|Payments on Notes Payable, Third Parties and Related Parties
|(1,888
|)
|(1,891
|)
|(42,068
|)
|Distributions to Preferred Shareholders
|(1,938
|)
|(1,938
|)
|(1,938
|)
|Other
|(10
|)
|60
|(218
|)
|Financing Activities Cash Flow
|(3,836
|)
|(3,769
|)
|4,916
|Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents
|(8,116
|)
|1,863
|692
|Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period
|32,524
|35,060
|36,923
|Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
|$
|24,408
|$
|36,923
|$
|37,615
|Select Balance Sheet Information
|(in thousands)
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2024
|Q1 2025
|Cash and Restricted Cash
|$
|24,408
|$
|36,923
|$
|34,615
|Accounts Receivable, Net
|3,008
|5,221
|6,712
|Income Taxes Receivable
|-
|1,929
|1,929
|Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
|3,455
|7,775
|9,608
|Inventory
|11,210
|14,252
|15,682
|Total Current Assets
|42,081
|66,100
|68,546
|Operating and Finance Lease Right-of-Use Assets, Net
|10,621
|10,736
|10,188
|Long Term Investments
|2,345
|2,341
|2,381
|Property, Plant and Equipment, Net
|214,712
|212,252
|212,789
|Intangible Assets, Net and Goodwill
|21,007
|14,200
|12,120
|Restricted Cash, Net of Current Portion
|-
|-
|3,000
|Other Assets
|4,481
|4,873
|2,566
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|295,247
|$
|310,502
|$
|311,590
|Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities
|$
|29,771
|$
|31,128
|$
|30,708
|Income Taxes Payable
|8,188
|2,408
|2,435
|Contingent Shares and Earnout Liabilities
|41,042
|20,265
|-
|Shares Payable
|8,581
|2,579
|2,485
|Current Portion of Operating and Finance Lease Liabilities
|1,822
|2,454
|2,344
|Current Portion of Notes Payable
|7,551
|7,644
|-
|Total Current Liabilities
|96,955
|66,478
|37,972
|Operating and Finance Lease Liabilities, Net of Current Portion
|9,035
|8,548
|8,001
|Other Non-Current Liabilities
|5,971
|20,869
|25,259
|Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion
|54,883
|50,552
|65,797
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|166,844
|146,447
|137,029
|Preferred Equity Series B, C and D
|79,935
|86,363
|89,002
|Additional Paid-In Capital, Accumulated Deficit and Non-Controlling Interest
|48,468
|77,692
|85,559
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|128,403
|164,055
|174,561
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|295,247
|$
|310,502
|$
|311,590
|Notes Payable and Preferred Equity
|(in thousands)
|Q3 2024
|Q4 2024
|Q1 2025
|Comments
|Notes Payable
|Secured Credit Facility
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|50,000
|Maturity is 2/28/30
|Secured Credit Agreement
|43,750
|41,875
|-
|Maturity of the Secured Credit Agreement was 11/30/2026. On 2/28/2025, the Company entered into a Senior Secured Credit Facility for an aggregate principal amount of $50 million, maturing 2/28/2030. Proceeds from the Senior Secured Credit Facility were used to repay the remaining balance of the Secured Credit Agreement in the amount of $40.6 million on 2/28/2025.
|Series A
|11,895
|11,895
|11,895
|8% semi annual interest, cash or shares, higher of 10 day VWAP 5 trading days prior to pay date or $4.08, Maturity 4/15/27
|Series B
|4,111
|4,111
|4,111
|8% semi annual interest, cash or shares, lower of 10 day VWAP 5 trading days prior to pay date or $10.00, Maturity 4/15/27
|Plus Convertible Debt
|16,006
|16,006
|16,006
|Other
|(3
|)
|315
|(209
|)
|Mostly original issue discount
|Notes Payable Total
|$
|59,753
|$
|58,196
|$
|65,797
|Preferred Equity
|Series B
|$
|62,675
|$
|65,084
|$
|67,495
|Currently at 22.5% dividend with 10% cash payment
|Series C
|6,098
|6,279
|6,507
|Currently at 22.5% dividend with 10% cash payment
|Series D
|15,000
|15,000
|15,000
|Currently at 15% dividend with 15% cash payment
|Preferred Equity Total
|$
|83,773
|$
|86,363
|$
|89,002
|Cash Payments
|Debt Amortization
|$
|1,889
|$
|1,889
|$
|42,022
|Q1 2025 Includes $40.6 million paid on 2/28/2025 for the Secured Credit Agreement; principal payments on the Secured Credit Facility start in 2027
|Cash Interest
|1,540
|1,474
|876
|8.58% interest rate on the Senior Secured Credit Facility, entered into on 2/28/25
|Debt Service
|3,429
|3,363
|42,898
|Series B
|1,250
|1,250
|1,250
|10% annual rate until 2/28/27 when it increases to 20%
|Series C
|125
|125
|125
|10% annual rate until 6/30/27 when it increases to 20%
|Series D
|563
|563
|563
|15% annual rate until 8/24/28 when it increases to 20%
|Preferred Equity Dividends
|1,938
|1,938
|1,938
|Total Debt Service and Dividends
|$
|5,367
|$
|5,301
|$
|44,836
|Dividend Rates for Series B, C, and D
|22.5
|%
|25.0
|%
|20.0
|%
|Series B
|8/31/2024
|8/31/2025
|2/28/2027
|Currently at 22.5% dividend with 10% cash payment
|Series C
|12/30/2024
|12/30/2025
|6/30/2027
|Currently at 22.5% dividend with 10% cash payment
|Series D
|8/24/2028
|Currently at 15% dividend with 15% cash payment
|*Dividend in excess of cash dividend is paid out as PIK, outstanding preferred equity balance compounds quarterly.
|Equity Table
|(in thousands, except share price)
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Change
|Comments
|Total Equity and Exchangeable Shares
|77,407
|76,906
|501
|Exercise of RSU's and ISO's
|Warrants
|Series D
|2,980
|2,980
|-
|Exercise price of $6.00 with an expiration date of August 2028
|Series C
|1,000
|1,000
|-
|Exercise price of $5.00 with an expiration date of August 2027
|Series B
|9,739
|9,739
|-
|Exercise price of $5.00 with an expiration date of August 2027
|SPAC
|30,665
|30,665
|-
|Exercise price of $11.50 with an expiration date of June 2026
|Total Warrants
|44,384
|44,384
|-
|Stock Options
|489
|529
|(40
|)
|Weighted average exercise price of $3.10 with expiration dates from April 2025 to June 2026
|RSUs
|6,778
|3,334
|3,444
|Up to 3-year vesting through 2028
|Total
|7,267
|3,863
|3,404
|Share Price at Quarter End
|$
|4.97
|$
|5.79
|$
|(0.82
|)
|Convertible Debentures
|Series A
|$
|11,895
|$
|11,895
|$
|-
|8% semi annual interest, cash or shares, higher of 10 day VWAP 5 trading days prior to pay date or $4.08, Maturity 4/15/27
|Series B
|4,111
|4,111
|-
|8% semi annual interest, cash or shares, lower of 10 day VWAP 5 trading days prior to pay date or $10.00, Maturity 4/15/27
|Total Convertible Debentures
|$
|16,006
|$
|16,006
|$
|-
|Number of Shares if Converted Assuming Share Price at Quarter End
|3,221
|2,764
|456
|Revenue
|(in thousands)
|Q1 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q4 2024
|Q1 2025
|FY 2023
|FY 2024
|Retail (B2C)
|$
|9,921
|$
|10,885
|$
|11,214
|$
|11,796
|$
|11,788
|$
|39,078
|$
|43,816
|Wholesale CPG (B2B)
|4,253
|3,979
|4,777
|4,987
|4,747
|16,062
|17,996
|Wholesale Biomass (B2B)
|15,926
|39,074
|47,830
|36,256
|28,283
|105,696
|139,086
|Total
|$
|30,100
|$
|53,938
|$
|63,821
|$
|53,039
|$
|44,818
|$
|160,836
|$
|200,898
|Sequential % Change
|Retail (B2C)
|4
|%
|10
|%
|3
|%
|5
|%
|-
|%
|Wholesale CPG (B2B)
|4
|%
|(6)%
|20
|%
|4
|%
|(5)%
|Wholesale Biomass (B2B)
|(40)%
|145
|%
|22
|%
|(24)%
|(22)%
|Total
|(26)%
|79
|%
|18
|%
|(17)%
|(15)%
|% Change to Prior Year
|Retail (B2C)
|6
|%
|8
|%
|11
|%
|23
|%
|19
|%
|46
|%
|12
|%
|Wholesale CPG (B2B)
|14
|%
|1
|%
|11
|%
|22
|%
|12
|%
|(4)%
|12
|%
|Wholesale Biomass (B2B)
|10
|%
|28
|%
|41
|%
|36
|%
|78
|%
|155
|%
|32
|%
|Total
|9
|%
|21
|%
|32
|%
|31
|%
|49
|%
|89
|%
|25
|%
|Gross Profit
|(in thousands)
|Q1 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q4 2024
|Q1 2025
|FY 2023
|FY 2024
|Retail (B2C)
|$
|5,253
|$
|5,162
|$
|4,952
|$
|5,396
|$
|5,653
|$
|21,551
|$
|20,763
|Wholesale CPG (B2B)
|1,065
|886
|1,398
|1,168
|1,221
|1,223
|4,517
|Wholesale Biomass (B2B)
|6,208
|22,626
|27,092
|16,187
|13,191
|58,195
|72,113
|Total
|$
|12,526
|$
|28,674
|$
|33,442
|$
|22,751
|$
|20,065
|$
|80,969
|$
|97,393
|% of Revenue
|Retail (B2C)
|53
|%
|47
|%
|44
|%
|46
|%
|48
|%
|55
|%
|47
|%
|Wholesale CPG (B2B)
|25
|%
|22
|%
|29
|%
|23
|%
|26
|%
|8
|%
|25
|%
|Wholesale Biomass (B2B)
|39
|%
|58
|%
|57
|%
|45
|%
|47
|%
|55
|%
|52
|%
|Total
|42
|%
|53
|%
|52
|%
|43
|%
|45
|%
|50
|%
|48
|%
|Wholesale Biomass Production and Cost per Pound
|Q1 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q4 2024
|Q1 2025
|FY 2023
|FY 2024
|Equivalent Dry Pounds of Production
|61,392
|149,717
|232,295
|165,074
|152,568
|356,722
|608,478
|% Change to Prior Year
|28
|%
|45
|%
|128
|%
|60
|%
|149
|%
|84
|%
|71
|%
|Cost per Equivalent Dry Pounds of Production
|$
|182
|$
|148
|$
|103
|$
|110
|$
|108
|$
|136
|$
|123
|% Change to Prior Year
|(7)%
|6
|%
|(13)%
|(9)%
|(41)%
|(6)%
|(10)%
|Ending Operational Canopy Licensed (000 sq. ft)
|959
|1,525
|1,525
|1,525
|1,525
|959
|1,525
|Wholesale Biomass Sold and Average Selling Price per Pound
|Q1 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q4 2024
|Q1 2025
|FY 2023
|FY 2024
|Equivalent Dry Pounds Sold
|56,432
|137,866
|209,175
|164,660
|146,555
|338,957
|568,133
|% Change to Prior Year
|13
|%
|53
|%
|108
|%
|68
|%
|160
|%
|97
|%
|68
|%
|Equivalent Dry Pounds Sold Average Selling Price
|$
|282
|$
|283
|$
|229
|$
|220
|$
|193
|$
|312
|$
|245
|% Change to Prior Year
|(3)%
|(17)%
|(32)%
|(19)%
|(32)%
|43
|%
|(21)%
Equivalent Dry Pounds Average Selling Price excludes the impact of cultivation tax.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today, May 13, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
|Webcast and Replay:
|Register Here
|Dial-In Number:
|1-800-715-9871
|Conference ID:
|7239518#
(replay available for approximately 30 days)
In addition, content related to the earnings call including a transcript and audio recording of the call, as well as the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the period (upon completion), will be posted to the Company's website and can be found here . Content from previous reporting periods is also available.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Glass House defines EBITDA as Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) adjusted for interest and financing costs, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding share-based compensation, stock appreciation rights expense, loss (gain) on equity method investments, impairment expense for goodwill and intangible assets, change in fair value of derivative liabilities, change in fair value of contingent liabilities and shares payable, certain debt-related fees, acquisition related professional fees, and non-operational start-up costs.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because management has evaluated the financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items and believe that the supplemental non- GAAP financial measures presented provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. Such supplemental non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized financial measures under U.S. GAAP used to prepare the Company's financial statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies and, thus, should only be considered in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures presented herein.
The Company has provided a table above that provides a reconciliation of the Company's Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 and three months ended December 31, 2024.
Footnotes and Sources:EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that are not defined by U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Please see“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” herein for further information and for a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measure. Equivalent Dry Pound Production includes all dry production (flower, smalls and trim) plus equivalent dry weight for wet weight and fresh frozen not converted into dry weight by the Company. Cost per Equivalent Dry Pound of Production, is the application of a subset of Costs of Goods Sold for cannabis biomass production (including all expenses from nursery and cultivation to curing and trimming - the point at which product is ready for sales as wholesale cannabis or to be transferred to CPG) applied to the Company's metric of dry production which includes all dry production (flower, smalls and trim) plus equivalent dry weight for wet weight and fresh frozen that is not converted into dry goods by the Company.
About Glass House Brands
Glass House is one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., with a dedicated focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. From its greenhouse cultivation operations to its manufacturing practices, from brand-building to retailing, the company's efforts are rooted in the respect for people, the environment, and the community that co-founders Kyle Kazan, Chairman and CEO, and Graham Farrar, Board Member and President, instilled at the outset. Whether it be through its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms, PLUS Products, Allswell and Mama Sue Wellness, or its network of retail dispensaries throughout the state of California, which includes The Farmacy, Natural Healing Center and The Pottery, Glass House is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. For more information and company updates, visit / and .
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance or financial results. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, the Company's: ability to further deliver strong operational and financial results; ability to continue growing high quality cannabis at the lowest cost; statement that California, the most competitive cannabis market in the world, is experiencing pricing at levels which the Company would describe as destructive, meaning many cultivators in the state are likely having“going concern” issues; statement that while the Company expects lower prices to continue in the short-term, longer-term management expects Glass House will benefit, as the Company is built to weather market cycles and emerge even stronger; statement that consolidation has always been the Company's thesis which the company sees as an opportunity to expand market share; statement that the Company commenced commercial operation of Greenhouse 5 in January; statement the Company completed Phase II expansion at its SoCal Farm and Greenhouse 5 had its first full quarter of production and sales in Q2; statement that production volumes, quality and yields from this facility have all substantially exceeded original expectations; statement that the Company expects to start generating revenue from Greenhouse 2 by the fourth quarter of 2025, with Greenhouse 2 production estimated at 275,000 pounds of cannabis in its first full year of production; statement the Company secured a new $50 million senior secured credit facility that strengthens its balance sheet, significantly improves cash flow and pushes out the maturity of senior secured debt into 2030; statement the Company started the year strongly, with first quarter results exceeding initial guidance across most key metrics including revenue, gross margin, cultivation cost per pound, average selling price, adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow; statement the Company anticipates near-term pricing challenges in California will persist; statement that guidance for the second quarter of 2025 based on the strength of fourth quarter and year end results and current trends in 2025; guidance that Q2 2025 revenue is projected to be between $57 million to $59 million; guidance that full year revenue will be between $220 million and $230 million; guidance that Q2 biomass production will reach 210,000 to 215,000 pounds; guidance that full year 2025 biomass production will reach 780,000 to 800,000 pounds; guidance that the Company's Q2 2025 average selling price for wholesale biomass is projected to be $200 to $203 per pound; guidance that the Company's full year 2025 average selling price for wholesale biomass is projected to be $202.50 to $207.50 per pound; guidance that Q2 2025 cost of production is projected to be $105 per pound; guidance that full year 2025 cost of production is projected to be $105 per pound; guidance that Q2 2025 consolidated gross margin is expected to be approximately 49%; guidance that the Company expects Q2 2025 Adjusted EBITDA to be a positive $11 million to $13 million and operating cash flow to be $11 million to $13 million; guidance that the Company expects Q2 2025 cash to be approximately $38 million; guidance that the Company expects full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $42.5 million to $47.5 million and operating cash flow to be in the low $40 million range; guidance that the Company expects full year 2025 cash to be approximately $47 million at year-end. Q2 and full year guidance does not include Employee Retention Tax Credit payments Glass House expects to begin receiving in 2025, contributions from Greenhouse 2 or hemp operations.
Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements do not guarantee future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information, including financial and operational results not proving to be as expected or on the timelines expected; the Company not completing certain proposed acquisition or financing transactions at all, or on the timelines expected; the Company not achieving the synergies expected; and other risks disclosed in the Company's Annual Information Form and other public filings on SEDAR+ at . Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ at . The forward-looking statements and financial outlooks contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
For further information, please contact:
Glass House Brands Inc.
Jon DeCourcey, Vice President of Investor Relations
T: (781) 724-6869
E: ...
Investor Relations Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Phil Carlson
T: 212-896-1233
E: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- Bitget Launches PUNDIXUSDT Perpetual Futures And Enables Trading Bots
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- MEY Network Announces Property Token Offering Nfts To Revolutionize Real Estate Ownership
- BTSE Celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day 2025 With $5.22Mn Trading Competition And Community Giveaways
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
CommentsNo comment