Viasat Sets May 20, 2025 For Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call And Webcast
The Company will also host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
To participate on the live conference call, please dial: (800) 715-9871 in the U.S. or +1 (646) 307-1963 internationally and reference the conference ID 9104119. The live webcast will be available on Viasat's Investor Relations section of the website and will be archived and available for approximately one month immediately following the conference call.
About Viasat
Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are-on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at , the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram , Facebook , Bluesky , Threads , and YouTube .
Viasat, Inc. Contacts
Jonathan Sinnatt/Scott Goryl, Corporate Communications, ...
Lisa Curran/Peter Lopez, Investor Relations, +1 (760) 476-2633, ...
