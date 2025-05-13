AGM Group Holdings Inc. Files 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beijing, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (“AGM Holdings” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: AGMH), an integrated technology company specializing in the assembling and sales of high-performance hardware and computing equipment, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on May 13, 2025.

The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the SEC's website at and on the Company's investor relations website at . The Company will also provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request.

About AGM Group Holdings Inc.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) is an integrated technology company specializing in the assembling and sales of high-performance hardware and computing equipment. With a mission to become a key participant and contributor in the global blockchain ecosystem, AGMH focuses on the research and development of blockchain-oriented Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) chips, the assembling and sales of high-end crypto miners for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. For more information, please visit .

