AGM Group Holdings Inc. Files 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F
The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the SEC's website at and on the Company's investor relations website at . The Company will also provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request.
About AGM Group Holdings Inc.
AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) is an integrated technology company specializing in the assembling and sales of high-performance hardware and computing equipment. With a mission to become a key participant and contributor in the global blockchain ecosystem, AGMH focuses on the research and development of blockchain-oriented Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) chips, the assembling and sales of high-end crypto miners for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. For more information, please visit .For more information, please contact:
