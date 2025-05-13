Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mannkind To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences


2025-05-13 04:16:23
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) , a company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative inhaled therapeutic products and devices for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced its participation at the upcoming investor conferences. MannKind's Chief Executive Officer Michael Castagna, PharmD, and Chief Financial Officer Chris Prentiss will share updates during the following investor conferences, both being held in New York City:

RBC Capital Markets 2025 Global Annual Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, May 20, 8:00 a.m. ET

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Thursday, June 5, 2:35 p.m. ET

Links to the live audio webcast of the sessions will be available on MannKind Corporation's website at: . Recorded versions will also be available on the website for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About MannKind
MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative inhaled therapeutic products and devices to address serious unmet medical needs for those living with endocrine and orphan lung diseases.

We are committed to using our formulation capabilities and device engineering prowess to lessen the burden of diseases such as diabetes, nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease, pulmonary fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension. Our signature technologies – dry-powder formulations and inhalation devices – offer rapid and convenient delivery of medicines to the deep lung where they can exert an effect locally or enter the systemic circulation, depending on the target indication.

With a passionate team of Mannitarians collaborating nationwide, we are on a mission to give people control of their health and the freedom to live life.

Please visit mannkindcorp.com to learn more, and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X or Instagram .

CONTACT: For MannKind: Investor Relations Ana Kapor (818) 661-5000 Email: ... Media Relations Christie Iacangelo (818) 292-3500 Email: ...

