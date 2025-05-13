Casella Waste Systems, Inc. To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RUTLAND, Vt., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, announced today that the company's management will be participating at the following investor conferences:

William Blair & Company 45 th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Stifel 2025 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Wednesday, June 4, 2025

A copy of the presentation material will be available before the Company presents and may be accessed in the“Events & Presentations” section of the company's investor website at . Where applicable, a live webcast link will be posted on the company's investor website.

For further information, contact Brian J. Butler, VP of Investor Relations at (802) 855-4070 or visit the company's website at .