Gershman Mortgage Celebrates Scotsman Guide Recognition Across Branch Network

Gershman - 2025 Scotsman Guide Top Originators

Gershman Mortgage Logo

Branch Highlights Company's Commitment to Service and Performance

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gershman Mortgage is proud to celebrate the recognition of 14 of its loan officers on the 2025 Scotsman Guide Top Originators list. As one of the most respected rankings in the mortgage industry, the Scotsman Guide acknowledges loan originators nationwide who have demonstrated outstanding production and service in the prior year. This achievement reflects the company's continued dedication to excellence across its entire network, including its growing presence in Lincoln, Nebraska.Scotsman Guide: Recognizing Industry ExcellenceEach year, Scotsman Guide publishes its Top Originators list based on verified production data submitted by mortgage professionals from across the United States. Categories include Most Loans Closed, Top Dollar Volume, and Top Purchase Volume. Only those who meet stringent eligibility requirements, including volume thresholds and independent data verification, are considered.This recognition is regarded as one of the industry's most prestigious honors, showcasing individuals who excel not only in loan volume but also in service quality, responsiveness, and market knowledge. The acknowledgment of Gershman Mortgage originators across multiple markets underscores the strength and consistency of the company's broader team.Lincoln Representation on the National StageAmong the 14 Gershman Mortgage loan officers honored in this year's Scotsman Guide rankings is Tracey Hinton of the Lincoln branch. Hinton earned national recognition in three high-performance categories: Most Loans Closed, Top Dollar Volume, and Top Purchase Volume-reflecting her dedication to helping clients navigate the mortgage process with efficiency and care. In addition to these accolades, she was also named to the Scotsman Guide's 2025 Top Women Originators list, a distinction reserved for women demonstrating exceptional leadership and results in the lending industry. Her achievements highlight the strength and growing influence of the Lincoln team within Gershman Mortgage's branch network.Gershman Mortgage is also proud to celebrate the achievements of several outstanding women across its network who were named to Scotsman Guide's 2025 Top Women Originators list. Among them are Amber Moser, based in Arkansas and affiliated with the Chesterfield branch; Chelsey Murphy of Chesterfield, Missouri; Mattie Thomsen of West Des Moines, Iowa; and Sarai Dreher of Urbandale, Iowa. Each of these professionals earned national recognition not only for their production excellence, but for the trusted relationships and standout service they consistently deliver in their communities. Their accomplishments reflect the strength, dedication, and leadership that define Gershman Mortgage at every level.A Strong Foundation in LincolnLocated just south of downtown at 8540 Executive Woods Drive , the Lincoln branch represents Gershman Mortgage's longstanding investment in the Nebraska housing market. Known for its steady growth and affordability, Lincoln continues to attract new residents, professionals, and families, all of whom contribute to the city's expanding demand for homeownership.Gershman Mortgage's presence in the area offers borrowers access to an experienced lending team with deep knowledge of local market trends, regional regulations, and financial planning considerations unique to Nebraska. The branch has built strong relationships with local real estate professionals, builders, and financial advisors, fostering a collaborative environment that benefits clients from application to closing.Housing Market Momentum in NebraskaLincoln's real estate market remains steady in 2025, with inventory levels gradually stabilizing and demand from both in-state and out-of-state buyers holding strong. The area's blend of urban convenience and suburban tranquility makes it a desirable location for families, retirees, and professionals alike.With interest rates remaining a key focus for buyers, local borrowers have increasingly turned to experienced lenders for clarity and guidance. Gershman Mortgage's Lincoln team is well-positioned to assist, offering personalized solutions that align with individual goals and financial realities.A Company Built on Relationships and ResultsFounded in 1955, Gershman Mortgage remains one of the region's most trusted independently owned mortgage companies. Its reputation for exceptional service and innovative loan solutions has positioned it as a leader in both residential and multifamily lending.The company's success in this year's Scotsman Guide rankings reflects the shared work ethic and borrower-first philosophy present in every branch - from Chesterfield and Tampa to Lincoln. Each office plays a role in furthering the mission of building stronger communities through homeownership.About Gershman MortgageCommunities, families, and homes are at the heart of what Gershman Mortgage does. Built on the values of honesty, integrity, and personalized service, Gershman has helped generations of homeowners secure financing with confidence. With a full range of loan products and a team committed to customer care, the company provides mortgage solutions tailored to individual needs across the Midwest and beyond.NMLS #138063For more information about Gershman Mortgage in Lincoln, visit Gershman online or call 402-512-1408.

