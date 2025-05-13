Stanley Black & Decker To Present At The Wolfe Research 18Th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK ) invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of a presentation by Chris Nelson, COO, Executive Vice President and President, Tools & Outdoor, at the Wolfe Research 18th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on Tuesday, May 20th, 2025 at 12:55 PM EDT.

The live webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the company's website at . A replay of the webcast will be provided on the website and will be available for 30 days.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK ) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 48,000 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: or follow Stanley Black & Decker on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and X .