The T1D Fund Announces Daniel Mcnamara As Head Of Strategy & Industry Engagement To Grow The T1D Fund Brand And Drive Greater Interest In T1D Investments

Former Bristol Myers Squibb executive brings business acumen and extensive experience across academia through biopharma to strengthen partnerships with investors, scientific collaborators, and the T1D community

BOSTON, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The T1D Fund: A Breakthrough T1D Venture, LLC, an impact investment fund focused on accelerating life-changing solutions to treat, prevent, and ultimately cure type 1 diabetes (T1D), announced today the appointment of Daniel McNamara as Head of Strategy & Industry Engagement. An innovative leader with a demonstrated history of delivering transformative change, McNamara will play a critical role in leading strategic efforts to position the Fund as a catalyst for advancing promising treatments and cures. This will include establishing the Fund as the central source of information on the most recent developments in the T1D landscape, ranging from promising new approaches to key clinical advances. By leveraging his expertise across the academic and biopharma ecosystem and engaging with various industry stakeholders, he will serve as a key liaison to grow the profile of the T1D Fund, increase recognition of the shortfalls of current standard of care, and ultimately generate greater interest in T1D as an area for investment.

"Dan's deep strategic experience and leadership within life sciences, together with his proven ability to foster alignment across a wide range of stakeholders, will be an important addition to the Fund as we advance this next chapter," said Elizabeth Mily, CEO of the T1D Fund. "This position is critical to our mission of accelerating therapeutic innovation in the T1D space by deepening our relationships with private and public investors, pharma, and biotech companies. We will continue to engage on all these fronts by leveraging our unique insights gained from relationships with our portfolio companies, Breakthrough T1D, The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, and the broader T1D community."

McNamara brings over 15 years of experience driving corporate strategy, operations, and business development efforts. Most recently, as Vice President of Enterprise Governance and Strategy & Business Development Operations at Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), he helped lead over $100B in M&A and business development activity. He also led company initiatives supporting the execution of high-value transactions, accelerating cross-functional execution, and better aligning capital allocation priorities. His experience shaping corporate strategy, leading organizational transformation, convening complex networks of cross-sector stakeholders, and executing high-value deals positions him as a unique fit for this new role.

"I'm honored to join the T1D Fund at such a pivotal time in the journey toward a cure," said McNamara. "The Fund's unique and dynamic model that combines deep disease area insight, strong capital partnerships, and mission alignment with Breakthrough T1D offers an unparalleled platform to catalyze breakthroughs. I look forward to working closely with the investment team, our scientific partners, and the T1D community to help unlock therapies and change the trajectory of this disease."

In his new role, McNamara will lead the Fund's industry engagement and spearhead initiatives to advance the T1D ecosystem. He will position the Fund as the central hub of T1D innovation by synthesizing information on the innovation landscape, surfacing emerging scientific opportunities, and fostering collaboration across investors, industry leaders, academic partners, as well as Wall Street sell-side analysts and bankers. By continuing to be both a critical capital provider and thought partner, the Fund aims to encourage innovators to prioritize T1D in their pipelines and advance transformational treatment, prevention and cures for T1D. The Fund is ideally positioned to lean in further to provide deeper support to accelerate research and development in the space, becoming a key catalyst to increase overall interest and investment in T1D.

About the T1D Fund: A Breakthrough T1D Venture, LLC

The T1D Fund is an impact investment fund accelerating life-changing solutions to treat, prevent, and ultimately cure type 1 diabetes (T1D). Launched in December 2016, the Fund is the first scaled, mission-driven venture impact fund established to catalyze the development of T1D cure-oriented therapies through equity investments. The Fund works in partnership with venture capital, biopharmaceutical companies, and foundations to bridge critical gaps in the early-stage commercial development ecosystem. Its strategy is closely aligned with Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) and The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust - two of the leading global organizations committed to supporting T1D science and innovation. Learn more at t1dfund. Follow the T1D Fund on LinkedIn.

