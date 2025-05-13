Smart Sand, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results
|
SMART SAND, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sand revenue
|
$ 64,464
|
|
$ 90,619
|
|
$ 79,719
|
SmartSystems revenue
|
1,094
|
|
744
|
|
3,333
|
Total revenue
|
65,558
|
|
91,363
|
|
83,052
|
Cost of goods sold:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sand cost of goods sold
|
61,673
|
|
75,342
|
|
68,967
|
SmartSystems cost of goods sold
|
1,113
|
|
2,569
|
|
2,274
|
Total cost of goods sold
|
62,786
|
|
77,911
|
|
71,241
|
Gross profit
|
2,772
|
|
13,452
|
|
11,811
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
9,243
|
|
9,237
|
|
10,350
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
619
|
|
618
|
|
674
|
(Gain) loss on disposal of fixed asset, net
|
(40)
|
|
(7)
|
|
3
|
Total operating expenses
|
9,822
|
|
9,848
|
|
11,027
|
Operating income
|
(7,050)
|
|
3,604
|
|
784
|
Other income (expenses):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
(342)
|
|
(543)
|
|
(489)
|
Other income
|
129
|
|
134
|
|
96
|
Total other expenses, net
|
(213)
|
|
(409)
|
|
(393)
|
(Loss) income before income tax expense (benefit)
|
(7,263)
|
|
3,195
|
|
391
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
16,968
|
|
(541)
|
|
607
|
Net (loss) income
|
$ (24,231)
|
|
$ 3,736
|
|
$ (216)
|
Net (loss) income per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ (0.62)
|
|
$ 0.10
|
|
$ (0.01)
|
Diluted
|
$ (0.62)
|
|
$ 0.09
|
|
$ (0.01)
|
Weighted-average number of common shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
39,257
|
|
39,027
|
|
38,555
|
Diluted
|
39,257
|
|
39,482
|
|
38,555
|
SMART SAND, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 5,108
|
|
$ 1,554
|
Accounts receivable
|
27,966
|
|
40,981
|
Unbilled receivables
|
2,903
|
|
5,311
|
Inventory
|
28,309
|
|
25,044
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
2,945
|
|
2,635
|
Total current assets
|
67,231
|
|
75,525
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
233,345
|
|
236,692
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
20,402
|
|
23,153
|
Intangible assets, net
|
4,886
|
|
5,084
|
Other assets
|
1,044
|
|
1,092
|
Total assets
|
$ 326,908
|
|
$ 341,546
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 12,441
|
|
$ 16,988
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
13,618
|
|
12,561
|
Deferred revenue
|
476
|
|
54
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
3,519
|
|
3,554
|
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|
8,345
|
|
10,053
|
Total current liabilities
|
38,399
|
|
43,210
|
Long-term debt
|
8,488
|
|
9,130
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
12,248
|
|
14,486
|
Deferred tax liabilities, net
|
25,979
|
|
9,316
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
21,585
|
|
21,292
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
300
|
|
302
|
Total liabilities
|
106,999
|
|
97,736
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
40
|
|
39
|
Treasury stock
|
(15,312)
|
|
(14,671)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
186,229
|
|
185,263
|
Retained earnings
|
49,008
|
|
73,239
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(56)
|
|
(60)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
219,909
|
|
243,810
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 326,908
|
|
$ 341,546
|
SMART SAND, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
$ (24,231)
|
|
$ 3,736
|
|
$ (216)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and accretion of asset retirement obligations
|
7,299
|
|
7,846
|
|
7,241
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
198
|
|
196
|
|
199
|
Loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets
|
(40)
|
|
(7)
|
|
3
|
Amortization of deferred financing cost
|
46
|
|
56
|
|
26
|
Accretion of debt discount
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
47
|
Deferred income taxes
|
16,662
|
|
(567)
|
|
596
|
Stock-based compensation
|
934
|
|
868
|
|
642
|
Employee stock purchase plan compensation
|
6
|
|
5
|
|
6
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
13,015
|
|
(16,817)
|
|
(9,344)
|
Unbilled receivables
|
2,408
|
|
(2,569)
|
|
(2,640)
|
Inventory
|
(3,265)
|
|
2,794
|
|
1,240
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
(1,712)
|
|
251
|
|
(240)
|
Deferred revenue
|
423
|
|
(1,297)
|
|
1,220
|
Accounts payable
|
(4,061)
|
|
6,272
|
|
(6,730)
|
Accrued and other expenses
|
1,042
|
|
268
|
|
4,087
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
8,724
|
|
1,035
|
|
(3,863)
|
Investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
(3,536)
|
|
(1,875)
|
|
(1,646)
|
Proceeds from disposal of assets
|
1
|
|
8
|
|
1
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(3,535)
|
|
(1,867)
|
|
(1,645)
|
Financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend payments to shareholders
|
(7)
|
|
(3,902)
|
|
-
|
Repayments of notes payable
|
(955)
|
|
(723)
|
|
(1,340)
|
Payments under finance leases
|
(58)
|
|
(54)
|
|
(56)
|
Payment of deferred financing and debt issuance costs
|
-
|
|
(103)
|
|
(425)
|
Proceeds from revolving credit facility
|
11,000
|
|
14,000
|
|
6,000
|
Repayment of revolving credit facility
|
(11,000)
|
|
(14,000)
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from equity issuance
|
26
|
|
-
|
|
25
|
Purchase of treasury stock
|
(305)
|
|
(47)
|
|
(170)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
(1,299)
|
|
(4,829)
|
|
4,034
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
3,890
|
|
(5,661)
|
|
(1,474)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
1,554
|
|
7,215
|
|
6,072
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$ 5,444
|
|
$ 1,554
|
|
$ 4,598
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Contribution Margin
We also use contribution margin, which we define as total revenues less costs of goods sold excluding depreciation, depletion and accretion of asset retirement obligations, to measure its financial and operating performance. Contribution margin excludes other operating expenses and income, including costs not directly associated with the operations of the Company's business such as accounting, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and other administrative activities.
We believe that reporting contribution margin and contribution margin per ton sold provides useful performance metrics to management and external users of our financial statements, such as investors and commercial banks, because these metrics provide an operating and financial measure of our ability, as a combined business, to generate margin in excess of our operating cost base.
Gross profit is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to contribution margin. Contribution margin should not be considered an alternative to gross profit presented in accordance with GAAP. Because contribution margin may be defined differently by other companies in the industry, our definition of contribution margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing its utility. The following table presents a reconciliation of gross profit to contribution margin.
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
(in thousands, except per ton amounts)
|
Revenue
|
$ 65,558
|
|
$ 91,363
|
|
$ 83,052
|
Cost of goods sold
|
62,786
|
|
77,911
|
|
71,241
|
Gross profit
|
2,772
|
|
13,452
|
|
11,811
|
Depreciation, depletion, and accretion of asset retirement
obligations included in cost of goods sold
|
6,805
|
|
6,750
|
|
6,697
|
Contribution margin
|
$ 9,577
|
|
$ 20,202
|
|
$ 18,508
|
Contribution margin per ton
|
$ 8.96
|
|
$ 13.80
|
|
$ 13.85
|
Total tons sold
|
1,069
|
|
1,464
|
|
1,336
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
We define EBITDA as net income, plus: (i) depreciation, depletion and amortization expense; (ii) income tax expense (benefit) and other results of operations based taxes; and (iii) interest expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, plus: (i) gain or loss on sale of fixed assets or discontinued operations; (ii) integration and transition costs associated with specified transactions; (iii) equity compensation; (iv) acquisition and development costs; (v) non-recurring cash charges related to restructuring, retention and other similar actions; (vi) earn-out, contingent consideration obligations; and (vii) non-cash charges and unusual or non-recurring charges. Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental financial measure by management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors and commercial banks, to assess:
-
the financial performance of our assets without regard to the impact of financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis of our assets;
the viability of capital expenditure projects and the overall rates of return on alternative investment opportunities;
our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures;
our operating performance as compared to those of other companies in our industry without regard to the impact of financing methods or capital structure; and
our debt covenant compliance, as Adjusted EBITDA is a key component of critical covenants to the ABL Credit Facility.
We believe that our presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA will provide useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. Net income is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net income presented in accordance with GAAP. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility. The following table presents a reconciliation of net (loss) income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated.
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Net (loss) income
|
$ (24,231)
|
|
$ 3,736
|
|
$ (216)
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
7,206
|
|
7,161
|
|
7,200
|
Income tax expense (benefit) and other taxes
|
16,968
|
|
(541)
|
|
607
|
Interest expense
|
372
|
|
552
|
|
496
|
EBITDA
|
$ 315
|
|
$ 10,908
|
|
$ 8,087
|
Net loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets
|
(40)
|
|
(7)
|
|
3
|
Equity compensation
|
859
|
|
783
|
|
581
|
Acquisition and development costs
|
-
|
|
9
|
|
308
|
Cash charges related to restructuring and retention
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
107
|
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
|
292
|
|
249
|
|
249
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 1,426
|
|
$ 11,943
|
|
$ 9,335
Free Cash Flow
Free cash flow, which we define as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment, is used as a supplemental financial measure by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors and commercial banks, to measure the liquidity of our business.
Net cash provided by operating activities is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to free cash flow. Free cash flow should not be considered an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities presented in accordance with GAAP. Because free cash flows may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definition of free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing its utility. The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow.
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
$ 8,724
|
|
$ 1,035
|
|
$ (3,863)
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
(3,536)
|
|
(1,875)
|
|
(1,646)
|
Free cash flow
|
$ 5,188
|
|
$ (840)
|
|
$ (5,509)
Investor Contacts:
Lee Beckelman
Chief Financial Officer
(281) 231-2660
[email protected]
