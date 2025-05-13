Statement From The Ministry Of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASSAU, The Bahamas, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation welcomes the announcement of Amancaya, a major resort and residence development by Aman in Exuma. This $260 million project reflects strong investor confidence in The Bahamas as a jurisdiction for high-quality, strategically aligned development.

Spanning two private cays, Amancaya brings one of the world's most respected luxury hospitality brands to The Bahamas. The project is expected to create over 500 jobs-200 during construction and 300 permanent positions-while supporting local entrepreneurs, expanding training opportunities, and driving long-term economic activity in Exuma.

The Hon. I Chester Cooper MP, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, said the project represents a new tier of investment entering the Bahamian market.“Aman's entry into The Bahamas reflects the strength of our tourism sector as a premier luxury destination and the growing demand for eco-friendly sustainable development. Aman's ultra-luxury lifestyle brand is a good fit for Exuma and we look forward to the ground-breaking of this investment that will deliver meaningful, measurable long-term impact.”

