Statement From The Ministry Of Tourism, Investments & Aviation
Spanning two private cays, Amancaya brings one of the world's most respected luxury hospitality brands to The Bahamas. The project is expected to create over 500 jobs-200 during construction and 300 permanent positions-while supporting local entrepreneurs, expanding training opportunities, and driving long-term economic activity in Exuma.
The Hon. I Chester Cooper MP, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, said the project represents a new tier of investment entering the Bahamian market.“Aman's entry into The Bahamas reflects the strength of our tourism sector as a premier luxury destination and the growing demand for eco-friendly sustainable development. Aman's ultra-luxury lifestyle brand is a good fit for Exuma and we look forward to the ground-breaking of this investment that will deliver meaningful, measurable long-term impact.”
Media Contact:
Anita Johnson-Patty
Director Global Communications
Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation
...
Bahamas USA
FINN Bahamas
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment