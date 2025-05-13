UNH LEGAL NEWS: Unitedhealth Group Incorporated Stock Plummets 22% Triggering Class Action – Investors Are Notified To Contact BFA Law By July 7 (NYSE:UNH)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firmannounces that a lawsuit has been filed against UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) and certain of the Company's senior executives for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors have until July 7, 2025, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors who purchased UnitedHealth securities. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and is captioned Faller v. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, et al., No. 25-cv-03799.

Why was UnitedHealth Sued for Securities Fraud?

UnitedHealth is a health insurance and health care services company. The complaint alleges that the Company has long engaged in a corporate strategy of improperly denying health coverage to boost profits. This strategy led to regulatory scrutiny and public angst which ultimately resulted in the death of the CEO of the Company's UnitedHealthcare subsidiary in December 2024. In response to the outrage, UnitedHealth eased its strategy of improperly denying health insurance claims. Despite this shift in strategy, the Company maintained its previous financial guidance.

The Stock Declines as the Truth is Revealed

On April 17, 2025, UnitedHealth significantly reduced its full year 2025 financial guidance which it attributed, in part, to“[h]eightened care activity indications within UnitedHealthcare's Medicare Advantage business, . . . far above the planned 2025 increase” that“was most notable within physician and outpatient services.” On this news, the price of UnitedHealth stock declined more than 22%, from $585.04 per share on April 16, 2025, to $454.11 per share on April 17, 2025.

Then, on May 13, 2025, UnitedHealth announced the surprise immediate departure of CEO Andrew Witty and suspended its 2025 fiscal guidance. On this news, the price of UnitedHealth stock declined more than 10% during trading on May 13, 2025.

What Can You Do?

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

