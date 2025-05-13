Royal Farms Opens First Pottstown Location, Bringing Jobs And Fresh Food To The Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Royal Farms Holds“Get Ready to ROFO” Soft Opening in Pottstown, PA

BALTIMORE, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms, the nationally acclaimed convenience store and gas station chain known for its World-Famous Chicken, freshly brewed coffee, and made-to-order meals, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Pottstown, Pennsylvania on June 9, 2025. Located at 296 Armand Hammer, Pottstown, PA 19464, this brand-new store will provide 24/7 access to high-quality, fresh food, fuel, and convenience items, continuing Royal Farms' mission of serving the communities it calls home. To commemorate this exciting milestone, Royal Farms will host a special, ticketed“Get Ready to ROFO” soft opening event on June 4 and 5, 2025, inviting the community to preview the new store and experience its signature offerings, including a complimentary meal from the soft opening menu and first-class customer service. Free tickets are available through Eventbrite:

“Bringing Royal Farms to Pottstown means sharing our World-Famous Chicken, fresh food, and signature customer service with a new neighborhood,” said Melanie Clements, District Leader.“We're proud to continue our growth in Pennsylvania and look forward to serving the Pottstown community 24/7.”

The new Pottstown location will feature:



16 Fuel Dispensers

Car Wash

24/7 Service : Open year-round to meet all convenience and fuel needs. Fresh, Made-to-Order Food : From Royal Farms' signature World-Famous Chicken and sandwiches to a variety of breakfast options, there's something for everyone.

To make the most of every visit, we invite the Pottstown community to join the ROFO Rewards loyalty program, where you can save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts with RoFo Pay, receive rewards for everyday purchases, and redeem other surprise freebie offers!

By registering a ROFO Rewards card or downloading our app you gain access to special member offers and can earn rewards points on purchases. Every time you visit Royal Farms and make a purchase, you will receive 2 points for every dollar you spend with ROFO Rewards, and 1 point for every gallon of gas you purchase when you upgrade to ROFO Pay (excl. New Jersey Stores). You can keep track of points and offers at or by downloading the ROFO Rewards app on your phone.

How to Register as a ROFO Rewards Member

Download the Royal Farms app here: and click "Sign Up" to create a ROFO Rewards account. You can also visit to create an account.

For Pennsylvanians interested in working for Royal Farms, please visit . Royal Farms offers competitive pay, medical and dental insurance, a 401(K)-retirement plan, opportunities for advancement, flexible schedules, vacation time, and our employee store discount.

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with over 300 locations. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers' hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit:

Contact:

Aliyah Atayee

