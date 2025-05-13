INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Krispy Kreme, Inc. - DNUT

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (“Krispy Kreme” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: DNUT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Krispy Kreme and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 8, 2025, Krispy Kreme issued a press release reporting its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Among other items, Krispy Kreme reported a significant drop in revenue, citing“consumer softness leading to a decline in doughnut shop transaction volume.” Krispy Kreme also pulled its full year guidance and suspended future dividend payments, citing a challenging environment coupled with efforts to preserve cash.

On this news, Krispy Kreme's stock price fell $1.07 per share, or 24.71%, to close at $3.26 per share on May 8, 2025.

Then, on May 9, 2025, analysts at Evercore ISI and Citigroup cut their price targets on Krispy Kreme.

On this news, Krispy Kreme's stock price fell $0.53 per share, or 16.26%, to close at $2.73 per share on May 9, 2025.

