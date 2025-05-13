Situsamc Appoints Brook Tretter As Managing Director Of Residential Revenue

NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SitusAMC, the leading provider of strategic outsourcing, advisory, talent, and technology solutions to the real estate finance industry, today announced the appointment of Brook Tretter as Managing Director of Residential Revenue for the firm's Residential Real Estate (RRE) division, effective April 28, 2025. Ms. Tretter will report directly to the Head of RRE, Tom Britt.

Ms. Tretter has an extensive background in sales leadership and a proven track record of driving revenue growth. In her role, she will be responsible for overseeing Sales and Business Development with a focus on driving revenue, accelerating client growth, and ensuring overall customer satisfaction in alignment with SitusAMC objectives. She will work in close partnership with business and marketing teams to ensure alignment and collaboration.

Ms. Tretter has over two decades of experience in the real estate technology space. Her exceptional leadership skills have been evident in her ability to drive year-over-year growth, achieve high client retention rates, and lead successful sales teams. Throughout her career, she has consistently driven strategic revenue growth, fostered cross-functional collaboration, and strengthened client relations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brook to our team," said Britt. "Her expertise in sales leadership, deep knowledge of the real estate finance sector and connectivity to the market will be instrumental in helping SitusAMC achieve our objectives and continue to power opportunity for our clients."

About Brook Tretter

Ms. Tretter joins SitusAMC from Cotality (formerly CoreLogic), a private equity owned real estate information services organization, where she held various sales leadership roles for more than 18 years. Most recently, Ms. Tretter served as the Senior Vice President, Head of North America Sales, in Cotality's Insurance division. Under her leadership, the team drove more than $35 million in annual growth and retained 96% of the existing client base, resulting in more than $154 million in revenue.

With over two decades of experience in sales leadership and a strong track record of driving revenue growth, Ms. Tretter has established herself as a proven leader in the real estate technology sector. Her career highlights include leading sales teams, developing comprehensive sales strategies, and fostering strong client relationships. She was the Sales Leader of the Year in 2021 and was named to Cotality's Circle of Excellence based on revenue growth.

Ms. Tretter holds a Bachelor of Arts in Linguistics from California State University, San Bernardino, and has completed the KPMG Executive Leadership Program. Additionally, she pursued Cultural and Foreign Language Studies at the University of Madrid, Spain. She is also actively involved in various volunteer roles, including serving as the Chair-Elect of the Irving Schools Foundation and volunteering at the North Texas Food Bank.

About SitusAMC

SitusAMC is a leading independent provider of strategic outsourcing, advisory, talent, and technology solutions to the commercial and residential real estate finance industries. The company helps clients identify and capture opportunities in their real estate businesses through industry-leading solutions that drive operational efficiency, increase business effectiveness, and improve market agility across the entire lifecycle of their global real estate activity. For more information visit

