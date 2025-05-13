ISC Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Withheld
|% Votes Withheld
|Roger Brandvold
|9,053,984
|98.39%
|148,520
|1.61%
|Tony Guglielmin
|9,054,684
|98.39%
|147,820
|1.61%
|Iraj Pourian
|9,054,184
|98.39%
|148,320
|1.61%
|Laurie Powers
|9,054,084
|98.39%
|148,420
|1.61%
|Jim Roche
|9,054,284
|98.39%
|148,220
|1.61%
|Heather D. Ross
|9,054,084
|98.39%
|148,420
|1.61%
|Dion E. Tchorzewski
|9,027,984
|98.10%
|174,520
|1.90%
Auditor Appointment
Detailed results of the vote to appoint Deloitte LLC as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration are provided in the table below:
|Resolution
|Votes for
|% Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|% Votes Withheld
|Appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditor of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration
|14,624,429
| 99.98%
|3,075
|0.02%
The Company has filed a report of the results of matters voted on at the Meeting on SEDAR+ at .
About ISC
Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISC.
Investor Contact
Jonathan Hackshaw
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets
Information Services Corporation
Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

