As Trump Eyes Energy Relief, Jim Rickards Says The Key Could Be A $150 Trillion U.S. Resource Hidden In Plain Sight

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With inflation lingering and gas prices still straining household budgets, a bold energy shift may be underway. And according to former CIA advisor Jim Rickards, it's not coming from OPEC, pipelines, or subsidies.

“We could see gas prices fall to $2 a gallon-maybe even less,” Rickards says.“And the power to make that happen isn't in the hands of oil companies anymore.”

Instead, he points to a $150 trillion domestic resource buried under U.S. soil-an energy-rich“inheritance” the federal government has held for over a century, but never fully used.

THE COURT CASE THAT CHANGED THE GAME

The breakthrough came with the 2024 Supreme Court decision to overturn the Chevron Doctrine-a decades-old legal precedent that had allowed federal agencies to broadly interpret and enforce regulations.

“Now, courts-not unelected bureaucrats-are driving the conversation,” Rickards says. “That opens the door for a resource strategy that puts America first.”

THE REAL POWER: ENERGY SECURITY, NOT DEPENDENCY

What lies under U.S. federal lands could include trillions in raw materials: copper, lithium, silver, and rare earth elements. These are the same resources that power our grids, feed our AI, and make energy independence possible.

“We've fought to secure foreign oil,” Rickards says. “Meanwhile, we've ignored what's already ours. That's finally starting to change.”

OIL COMPANIES MAY NOT LIKE IT - BUT VOTERS MIGHT

With executive orders from Trump already in motion, Rickards believes this legal shift could be used to fast-track access to lower-cost energy-without relying on global suppliers or Big Oil.

“It's not about breaking the system,” he says.“It's about remembering we don't need to be held hostage by it.”

A full interview revealing how this shift could work-and what comes next-is now available to the public at no cost.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a lawyer, economist, and former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury. He's widely recognized as an expert in financial warfare, energy economics, and national security strategy. His bestselling books include The Death of Money, Aftermath, and Currency Wars.

