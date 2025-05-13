Brazil’S Inflation Battle Eases Briefly As Global Tariff Ceasefire Lowers Borrowing Costs

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-13 03:16:33
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's inflation-indexed government bonds fell below 7% real yield for the first time in 2025, signaling shifting investor sentiment amid a temporary U.S.-China tariff ceasefire.

The 2040-maturity Tesouro IPCA+ bond dropped to 6.99% on May 13, down from 7.49% in late April, while the 2050 bond slid to 6.88%. Short-term bonds remained above 7%, with the 2029 maturity at 7.31%-still lower than April's 7.96% peak during heightened trade tensions.

The shift follows a 90-day suspension of reciprocal tariffs between the U.S. and China, reducing global risk aversion. Washington cut tariffs on $160 billion of Chinese goods to 30% from 145%, while Beijing lowered U.S. import duties to 10% from 125%.

This eased pressure on Brazil's Central Ban , which had raised the Selic rate to 14.75% in May to combat inflation. Annual inflation reached 5.53% in April, driven by food (+7.81%) and housing costs (+4.00%), despite government efforts to stabilize prices.

Domestic bond markets reacted cautiously. Fixed-rate bonds stayed elevated at 13.43%-13.79%, reflecting lingering inflation concerns. Analysts note Brazil's steel sector remains vulnerable, with nearly half its exports targeting the U.S., now at risk from Chinese oversupply.



Conversely, agricultural exporters gained leverage as U.S. soy and beef face steep Chinese tariffs (145% vs. Brazil's 10%). The bond rate adjustment, finalized at 9:26 AM on May 13, preceded softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data, which showed a 0.2% monthly rise versus a 0.3% forecast.

This suggests further market recalibration may be underway. While the tariff truce offers short-term relief, structural challenges persist: Brazil's inflation expectations remain above the 3% target, and fiscal uncertainties linger.

For global investors, the episode underscores how emerging markets balance geopolitical winds and domestic stability-a tightrope walk where momentary gains rarely erase systemic risks.

