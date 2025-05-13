403
Blackrock Seizes Control Of Panama Canal Ports In $22.8 Billion Geoeconomic Power Play
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) U.S. investment giant BlackRock has acquired strategic Panama Canal ports from Hong Kong's CK Hutchison in a $22.8 billion deal reshaping global trade dynamics.
The transaction transfers 90% ownership of Panama Ports Company-operator of Balboa and Cristóbal terminals flanking the canal-to a BlackRock-led consortium including Global Infrastructure Partners and MSC Group's Terminal Investment Limited.
The deal covers 43 ports across 23 countries but excludes CK Hutchison's Chinese assets. It delivers $19 billion cash to the Li family-controlled conglomerate while giving BlackRock control over terminals handling 40% of Panama Canal container traffic.
This fulfills Trump administration demands to reduce Chinese-linked influence over the waterway connecting 70% of U.S. maritime trade. President Trump had repeatedly accused Panama of allowing de facto Chinese control through CK Hutchison's 25-year port concessions.
His administration pressured Panama to exit China's Belt and Road Initiative in February 2025, citing national security risks. The BlackRock takeover neutralizes these concerns while expanding America's infrastructure footprint through private capital.
Panama Canal Authority records show Balboa and Cristóbal processed 4.2 million containers in 2024. Their strategic value stems from the canal's role in moving 5% of global maritime trade, saving ships 8,000-mile detours around South America.
BlackRock Acquires Control of Key Global Ports
BlackRock now controls pricing for 2,500 annual transits serving major U.S. retailers and energy exporters. The transaction's $14.2 billion equity value leverages BlackRock's $11.6 trillion asset base and follows its 2024 acquisition of infrastructure specialist GIP.
CK Hutchison retains Hong Kong and Shenzhen ports but forfeits Panama operations despite 2021 contract extensions to 2047. Panama's government is auditing whether to void those agreements amid sovereignty concerns.
This shift occurs as China remains the canal's second-largest user, operating adjacent free trade zones. Analysts warn BlackRock's pricing power could disadvantage Chinese shippers paying canal tolls that hit $3.4 billion in 2024.
The deal excludes Hutchison's southern China ports but covers Mexican, Dutch, and Egyptian terminals critical to transatlantic trade. The Panama Canal's 1914-1999 U.S. administration still influences geopolitics.
President Trump claimed in January 2025 that“we gave it to Panama, and we're taking it back,” though Panamanian President Mulino insists sovereignty remains intact.
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink clarified the firm bought“ports, not the waterway,” but controls its commercial gateways. As regulators review the deal, Panama faces balancing acts between U.S. commercial interests and Chinese trade partnerships.
The transaction exemplifies how private capital increasingly executes geopolitical objectives, with BlackRock's infrastructure holdings now spanning 52 countries and $212 billion in assets.
