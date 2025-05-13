Did Saudi Arabia Roll Out A Mobile Mcdonald's Truck Just For Donald Trump? VIDEO

MENAFN - Live Mint) During President Trump's state visit to Saudi Arabia, the kingdom went the extra mile to roll out the red carpet – quite literally – by procuring a fully operational mobile McDonald's to accompany him throughout his stay. Yes, you read that right: a mobile fast-food joint, parked conveniently near the Saudi Royal Court, ready to serve up burgers and fries on demand.

While the move raised a few eyebrows, insiders weren't exactly shocked. After all, Trump's well-documented fondness for fast food, especially McDonald's, is no secret. So, when it comes to keeping the former president happy, nothing says“welcome” quite like a Big Mac on wheels!

The US and Saudi Arabia have signed an almost $142bn defense sales agreement that provides Riyadh with state of the art equipment and services from US firms, the White House said.

The defense deal is part of a $600bn Saudi investmen commitment for the US, the White House said in a factsheet.

The agreement also includes exports of GE gas turbines and energy solutions totaling $14.2bn, and Boeing 737-8 passenger aircraft totaling $4.8 billion.

The Trump administration and Saudi Arabia strengthened their ties with several new agreements signed during a formal ceremony at Riyadh's Royal Court. President Donald Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inked memoranda of understanding and letters of intent focusing largely on military cooperation, including modernising Saudi armed forces, enhancing training and support for the National Guard, and developing health capabilities within the military.

Beyond defence, the agreements also covered cooperation between customs authorities, medical research on infectious diseases, judicial collaboration, and a partnership between the Saudi Ministry of Interior and the FBI.

Donald Trump is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as he begins his four-day tour of the Middle East focusing on economic deals. Donald Trump is set to address the Saudi-US investment forum in Riyadh.

There are reports that the US president will meet with Syria's president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, tomorrow, 14 May.

Tesla CEO and Trump adviser Elon Musk is also in Riyadh, where he is expected to speak at the Saudi-US Investment Forum.

Secretary of state and national security adviser Marco Rubio and defence secretary Pete Hegseth are also on the trip.