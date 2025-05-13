Did Saudi Arabia Roll Out A Mobile Mcdonald's Truck Just For Donald Trump? VIDEO
While the move raised a few eyebrows, insiders weren't exactly shocked. After all, Trump's well-documented fondness for fast food, especially McDonald's, is no secret. So, when it comes to keeping the former president happy, nothing says“welcome” quite like a Big Mac on wheels!Also Read | Trump's Middle East visit: What UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia demand from US Prez US-Saudi Sign Big Deals- All You Need to Know
The US and Saudi Arabia have signed an almost $142bn defense sales agreement that provides Riyadh with state of the art equipment and services from US firms, the White House said.
The defense deal is part of a $600bn Saudi investmen commitment for the US, the White House said in a factsheet.
The agreement also includes exports of GE gas turbines and energy solutions totaling $14.2bn, and Boeing 737-8 passenger aircraft totaling $4.8 billion.Also Read | Middle Eastern states compete to wow Donald Trump
The Trump administration and Saudi Arabia strengthened their ties with several new agreements signed during a formal ceremony at Riyadh's Royal Court. President Donald Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inked memoranda of understanding and letters of intent focusing largely on military cooperation, including modernising Saudi armed forces, enhancing training and support for the National Guard, and developing health capabilities within the military.
Beyond defence, the agreements also covered cooperation between customs authorities, medical research on infectious diseases, judicial collaboration, and a partnership between the Saudi Ministry of Interior and the FBI.Also Read | Donald Trump to accept 'free' Qatari jet gift: 'Without us, they wouldn't exist'
Donald Trump is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as he begins his four-day tour of the Middle East focusing on economic deals. Donald Trump is set to address the Saudi-US investment forum in Riyadh.
There are reports that the US president will meet with Syria's president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, tomorrow, 14 May.
Tesla CEO and Trump adviser Elon Musk is also in Riyadh, where he is expected to speak at the Saudi-US Investment Forum.
Secretary of state and national security adviser Marco Rubio and defence secretary Pete Hegseth are also on the trip.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- Bitget Launches PUNDIXUSDT Perpetual Futures And Enables Trading Bots
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- MEY Network Announces Property Token Offering Nfts To Revolutionize Real Estate Ownership
- BTSE Celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day 2025 With $5.22Mn Trading Competition And Community Giveaways
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
CommentsNo comment