Vac-Con Announces J&J Equipment As New Dealer In Upstate New York

MENAFN - PR Newswire) J&J Equipment, a trusted provider of municipal and industrial equipment solutions, will offer Vac-Con sales, service, and support to municipalities, contractors, and industrial professionals in Upstate New York. With a strong reputation for outstanding customer service and industry expertise, J&J Equipment is well-positioned to represent Vac-Con's innovative product lineup.

"Partnering with J&J Equipment strengthens our ability to serve this portion of the New York market with top-tier vacuum and sewer cleaning equipment," said Todd Masley, President of Vac-Con. "J&J Equipment's experience and commitment to customer success align perfectly with Vac-Con's mission. We're excited to work together to provide unmatched solutions and support."

J&J Equipment is equally enthusiastic about the opportunity to represent Vac-Con. "Vac-Con is known for its durability, performance, and reliability," said George Lonergan, Owner of J&J Equipment. "We are proud to offer their full product line to our customers and provide the high-quality service and expertise they expect."

For more information about Vac-Con's products or to connect with J&J Equipment, please visit or call 315-699-0656.

About J&J Equipment

J&J Equipment is a premier provider of municipal and industrial equipment solutions, specializing in sales, service, and support for high-quality brands. With a focus on reliability and customer satisfaction, J&J Equipment has built a reputation for delivering top-tier products and exceptional service to municipalities, contractors, and industrial professionals throughout New York. Their knowledgeable team is dedicated to helping customers find the right equipment solutions for their toughest jobs.

About Vac-Con®

Vac-Con, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of vacuum and hydro excavation equipment, providing innovative solutions for the environmental and municipal industries. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Vac-Con continues to set industry standards with its advanced technology and reliable performance.

About Holden Industries, Inc.

Holden Industries, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. As the parent organization of a group of diversified manufacturing companies, Holden is dedicated to profitable growth through capital efficient reinvestment and strategic acquisitions. Holden strives to continuously improve the operational performance of all disciplines with its principle focus of identifying the needs of its customers and developing innovative and cost-effective products and services to meet those needs. For more information, visit .

Vac-Con is a tradename of Holden Industries, Inc.

For further information, please contact:

Christopher Smith

Vice President of Marketing

Vac-Con, Inc.

904-493-4969

[email protected]

SOURCE Vac-Con, Inc.