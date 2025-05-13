VMF Focuses On Addressing Marketers’ Top Priorities

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Vibe Marketing Tech Fest will take place in Manchester on July 10, 2025, and brings industry leaders to answer the pressing questions on every marketer's mind.

Convenience comes with price, and consumers agree. Consumers are discerning, they are willing to pay more for brands that align with their values, and share more data with brands that promise to offer more personalised experiences. Brands need to keep up or be left behind. The customer's journey is anything but linear, and the marketer's role to navigate these market forces is increasingly complex.

But there are more challenges–with inflationary pressures, marketing and advertising spend is under severe scrutiny. Business stakeholders are keen to know where marketing dollars are being spent, if they are being optimised, and how to fine-tune that growth engine.

The opportunity of artificial intelligence and generative AI to further alter the dynamics of the marketing leader's role is a key concern. What does it mean for tomorrow's leaders, and what skills does one need to drive business in the immediate future?

Vibe Marketing Tech Fest promises to address these burning questions and more. Founded in 2018, VMF is one of the world's largest and most influential marketing tech conferences.

“The balance between privacy and personalisation is a burning issue that brands need to tackle head-on. Customers are poised to align with brands that are transparent and committed to fairness. We want to take on the tough questions that marketing leaders are faced with. VMF will explore how businesses can navigate this highly competitive landscape and set them up for long-term sustainable growth,” says Sanjay Swamy, Director at Martechvibe, the media company organising VMF.

VMF 2025 will cover themes like:



Overcoming barriers to deliver hyper-personalisation

Increasing ROI on martech investments

Maximising first part data in a privacy era Reducing churn, and driving higher CLV

Speakers like Scott Brinker, Sir Martin Sorrell, Brian Solis, Neil Patel, Darell Alfonso, Fernando Machado, David Raab, Rob Bloom, and Steve Lok have delivered rich sessions in the previous editions of the summit.

This year's speakers include David Raab, Owner of Raab Associates and Founder at CDP Institute, Aadil Mukhtar, Head of Marketing – Growth & Technology at United Rugby Championship, Adam Azor – EVP, Global Marketing at sportradar, Adam Mills – Head of Insight, Loyalty & Strategy at The Wine Society, Charlotte Flemming – Senior Marketing Manager at Prime Time, Ian Irving – Lead SEO & ASO Specialist at BBC, Jessica Cooke – Director of Media & Loyalty at Stonegate, Karla Zaldivar – Global Social Media Insights Manager at Booking, Mohamed Jhummun – Head of Personalisation at Scale at Pepsico, Jamie Allen – Head of Marketing at Mettle, Emily Latham – Head of Marketing Technology Portfolio at CarWow, Anne Lathowers – Head of Growth Marketing & Communication at E.ON One, Victoria Kerr – Head of Marketing, EMEA & APAC at Uber, Hannah Bourne – Marketing Director at Penguin Random House, Karla Zaldivar – Global Social Media Insights Manager at Booking, and many more.

For more information, visit Vibe Marketing Tech Fest 2025