Drones, Data, And Dirt: Inside Kashmir's High-Tech Farm Revival

File photo

By Mohammad Hanief

Kashmiri farmers were stuck. Low yields, erratic weather, and markets that paid little kept them poor despite fertile soil. Now, a silent revolution is breaking that cycle.

Young Kashmiris, armed with tech and grit, are turning fields into engines of sustainable growth. This isn't just about more crops. It's a roadmap for any region where climate and economics choke livelihoods.

Farming sustains 70% of Kashmiri people. Apples, supplying 75% of India's market, and saffron, a global culinary gem, define the valley. But challenges piled up: outdated tools, weak irrigation, and climate shifts.

In 2015, erratic rains destroyed 20% of crops in Pulwama. Unemployment, hitting 32% among youth in 2024, left 30% of farmland fallow in some districts by 2018, as families lost hope.

Read Also How Kashmiri Entrepreneur Is Transforming Global Agriculture with AI Can Kashmir's Agriculture Think Like a Startup?

Change came fast. Scientists at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology rolled out high-yielding, disease-resistant crops like Shalimar Rice-1 and Shalimar Maize Composite-7.

In 2023, these boosted rice yields by 15% in Baramulla, saving farmers who once scraped by.

Mechanization is spreading. Seed drills and harvesters in Budgam cut labour costs by 30%. Drones, piloted in 12 districts, spray pesticides precisely, slashing chemical waste by 40%.

The apple industry is soaring. High-density orchards, with trees packed tighter, double yields on less land. Traditional trees take seven years to fruit; these start in three. Cold storage and grading units have cut post-harvest losses from 30% to 15%.

In 2024, apple exports surged 12%, adding $10 million to the economy and reaching Europe and Southeast Asia. Since 2021, 1,200 new storage units have preserved 25% more produce.

Farmers are branching out. In Pulwama, organic vegetables, mushrooms, and lavender meet urban demand, with organic exports up 18% in 2024.

Kashmiri saffron, nearly extinct a decade ago, is thriving under the National Saffron Mission. In Pampore, sprinklers and better drying techniques lifted yields 20% since 2020. Digital platforms link farmers to global buyers, with saffron exports hitting $2 million in 2024, up 10% from 2022.

The real fire comes from Kashmiri youth. Jobless graduates are returning to farms with bold ideas. Shabir, a 26-year-old in Ganderbal, grows kale and zucchini in a greenhouse, supplying Delhi restaurants.

Over 500 agri-startups emerged in 2023, backed by Start-Up India and the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund.

From poultry to floriculture, these ventures created 2,000 jobs in 2024. Krishi Vigyan Kendras have trained 5,000 young farmers since 2020, sparking a mindset shift.

Amid all this, climate change remains a constant threat. Temperatures have risen 1.2°C since 2000, and rainfall patterns shifted 25%. Farmers are adapting with drip irrigation, saving 40% more water, and soil health cards for precise fertilizer use.

Greenhouses, now in 15% of farms, yield crops through harsh winters. Organic pest control and crop rotation preserve soils, with 60% of Kulgam farmers adopting these practices by 2023, up from 20% in 2018.

Pampore's saffron fields show the payoff. Once dying from water shortages, they're now sprinkler-fed. Farmers use apps for weather and market data, and saffron's Geographical Indication tag has opened Europe's doors. Exports grew 15% in 2024, and 200 farmers joined cooperatives last year, boosting their bargaining power. This revival restores pride in a crop that's Kashmir's heart.

To keep this going, more is needed. Farmer Producer Organizations, covering just 10% of farmers, must grow to secure better prices. Remote districts lack cold storage, forcing 25% of produce to be sold cheap.

Digital tools-weather apps, e-markets-reach only 30% of farmers. Tourism, like farm stays or apple-picking festivals, could add $5 million yearly.

Women, half the farm workforce, hold just 15% of leadership roles and need training. Research into climate-resilient crops, funded at $2 million in 2024, must double to match warming trends.

Kashmir's Green Revolution is practical, not loud. It balances tradition with science, yield with ecology.

In Shopian's orchards, Ganderbal's vegetable patches, and Pampore's golden fields, farmers are proving resilience wins. Their work offers a model for Nepal, Peru, or any mountainous region facing similar odds.

It's proof that with tools, trust, and tenacity, even the toughest ground can grow hope, prosperity, and lessons for the world.

Mohammad Hanief is a Kashmir-based writer focused on agriculture and sustainability. Reach him at [email protected] .