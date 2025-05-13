New Rules Of Engagement

Representational Photo

A visibly emotional and angry Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled India's new security policy in his speech to the nation on Monday evening. While reiterating that“this is not an era of war,” the PM added that this was not even “an era of terrorism.” He laid out a bold and unequivocal doctrine, one rooted in decisive retaliation, strategic clarity, and zero tolerance for both state-sponsored terror and nuclear blackmail.

In unequivocal terms, the PM declared that the age of India exercising strategic restraint in the face of repeated provocations is over. Operation Sindoor, as he described, was not merely a military mission but a calibrated assertion of India's strength, resolve, and moral authority. The precision strikes deep into Pakistani territory, targeting long-operating terror hubs like Bahawalpur and Muridke, were a powerful message not just to Islamabad, but to the world: India, the PM rightly pointed out, will no longer be a passive victim of terrorism exported from across the border.

Coming in the immediate wake of the four day war ending in a ceasefire, the PM's speech resonated on multiple levels. First, it acknowledged the pain and outrage following the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where innocents were killed in cold blood. Modi framed India's response not as vengeance, but as justice – swift, calibrated, and proportionate.

Second, was the PM's emphasis on unity of communities, political parties, and institutions, reaffirming the idea that the nation stands as one in the face of terror.

Perhaps the most Important takeaway of the speech was the redefining of the rules of engagement with Pakistan. He said that any future dialogue with the neighbouring country will be confined to terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He dismissed any prospect of“peace talks” that ignore core security concerns, marking a clear departure from the cycles of talks and betrayals that have defined the relationship for decades.

The tone of the speech, delivered with firmness, deserves recognition by Pakistan. The PM invoked Lord Buddha's ideals of peace, but with the realism that peace must be backed by power.“Talks and terror can't go together. Blood and water cannot flow together,” Modi said, drawing a red line on both terror and trade speech articulated a doctrine. A new Indian security posture has been born, rooted in strength, steered by unity, and shaped by the will to protect every citizen's right to live in peace.