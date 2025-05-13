Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mogo At 52-Week High On News

2025-05-13 03:10:19
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Mogo Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.03 Tuesday. Mogo announced that its portfolio company, WonderFi Technologies Inc., has entered into a definitive agreement with Robinhood Markets, Inc. and a wholly owned subsidiary of Robinhood. Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement, the Purchaser will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of WonderFi for C$0.36 per Common Share.
Algoma Central Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.84 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Argo Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 91 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Brookfield Business Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $41.55 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $44.34 Tuesday. No news stories today.
BioMark Diagnostics Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 28 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
CI Financial Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $31.65 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Almadex Minerals Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 28.5 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Finning International Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $45.91 Tuesday. No news stories today.
K2 Gold Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 33.5 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $19.62 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.71 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Roots Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.14 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Sierra Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.15 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Soma Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 91 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Stantec Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $133.13 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (T) hit a new 52-week high of $89.29 Tuesday. No news stories today.











